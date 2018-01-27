PBL cheerleading squad finishes ninth in IHSA sectional round

BARTONVILLE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School competitive cheerleading squad ended its season Saturday at the IHSA Bartonville Limestone Sectional.
The Panthers finished ninth in the 18-team small-team sectional division with a score of 73.36. Farmington won the sectional championship with a score of 84.77 while Glasford Illini Bluffs (83.64), Taylor Ridge Rockridge (82.29), Eureka (79.47) and Dwight (78.43) each qualified for the state meet as well.
BARTONVILLE LIMESTONE SECTIONAL
Small team division
1. Farmington, 84.77*; 2. Glasford Illini Bluffs, 83.64*; 3. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 82.29*; 4. Eureka, 79.47*; 5. Dwight, 78.43*; 6. Brimfield, 78.36; 7. Peoria Christian, 76.3; 8. Monticello, 75.5; 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 73.36; 10. Knoxville, 72.17; 11. Lexington, 70.66; 12. Macomb, 65.83; 13. Sherrard, 65.77; 14. Fieldcrest, 58.43; 15. Prairie Central, 55.54; 16. Heyworth, 55.37; 17. Clinton, 54.87; 18. Port Byron Riverdale, 50.4.
Comments
