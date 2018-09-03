Gibson Area Hospital nurses to host 5K run/two-mile walk

GIBSON CITY -- The Nurses Week committee at Gibson Area Hospital is hosting a 5K run/two-mile walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12.
Profits fro mthe race will be designated to support the GAH Foundation tuition reimbursement program. This funding enables healthcare workers to continue their education to advance in their profession.
Proceeds will also be shared with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp through their race partnership with Choose 2 Change.
Registration is available online at https://signup.itsracetime.com/Race/IL/GibsonCity/NursesGotheExtraMile.
Anyone seeking more information can contact GAH race representatives Amanda Quinlan, RN, and Jennifer Eisenmann, RN, at 784-2314.
