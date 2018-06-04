Going Hollywood: Paxton resident Tom Meents walks on the red carpet for premiere of 'Rampage'

Tom Meents poses for a photo with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, right, and Ami Houde -- driver of the Zombie truck on the Monster Jam circuit -- as they walk on the red carpet for the premiere of the movie Rampage on Wednesday, April 4.

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Meents made a big name for himself in Paxton.

As an 11-time world champion in the Monster Jam monster-truck driving circuit, he is, arguably, the most famous native/resident of Paxton.

Last Wednesday, Meents was in a building that, he said, "could fit the whole town of Paxton."

Meents was invited into the 5,000-seat Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the premiere of the movie "Rampage."

"I've never been in a 5,000-seat theater before, but that was pretty interesting. That was very nice," Meents said.

As part of their marketing efforts, makers of the movie "Rampage" made limited-edition monster trucks depicting characters in the movie -- George, Ralph and Lizzie -- to be driven during the freestyle encore held at the Monster Jam World Finals on March 23-24 in Las Vegas.

Meents drove the truck named George in the encore, almost pulling off a perfect double backflip.

"I was just about 10 degrees of rotation short," Meents said. "It just keeps getting better, and I'm looking forward to perfecting that."

The George truck joined Meents on the red carpet on Wednesday.

"Some people were thinking that the Monster Jam truck was in the movie, but it's definitely not. It was just a part of the premiere and the trailers to build interest in the movie," Meents said.

"As Monster Jam continues to grow and gain a bigger audience, these types of situations are going to come up and keep elevating the presence of the brand."

Meents met all the stars of the movie on the red carpet, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"It's certainly a great honor to see most sought-after actor again," Meents said. "It's easy to see why people like him. He's very likable."

It was not the first time that Meents met "The Rock." Last year, the two met on an episode of the HBO series "Ballers."

"I'm excited about any involvement he has with Monster Jam, and were certainly excited to be involved with anything he does," Meents said. "He's great, normal man, no different from anybody you'd meet. He's just as nice as he appears to be on TV."

According to Meents, "The Rock" was over 40 minutes late getting to the theater due to the large amount of press and fanfare that came with the premiere.

"Dwayne told me it was the largest premiere he had ever been associated with," Meents said. "It was a big-budget movie with a big-budget premiere."

Along with "The Rock," Meents met lot of stars at the premiere, including AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys. He also met the 6-foot-9 Jason Liles, who plays the albino silverback gorilla named George in the movie.

"He's a really tall guy," Meents said.

Meents said he liked the movie "Rampage," which opens in theaters worldwide April 13.

"The movie is really cool. People will enjoy it," Meents said. "It's certainly a high-action thriller."