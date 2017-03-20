PBL softball starts season with loss to Fisher

Members of the PBL softball team meet at home plate to celebrate after Kelsey Vaughn hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of Monday's game against Fisher.

FISHER -- Rather than easing its way into the 2017, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School's softball team dove right in with its season opener on Monday against a Fisher team that went to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament last year.

“We knew this first week was going to be tough," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said. “We've got some kids who have never played varsity softball before (or any) softball before. We've been outside two-and-a-half days before we played today.”

The Bunnies picked up where they left off against PBL with a 16-4 five-inning victory.

“That's a good Fisher team. They're a pretty good team year-in and year-out," Vaughn said. "We'll take this game and learn from it, and we'll move on and work on some things, and we'll see what Thursday night brings.”

After Kylie Terven and Becca Clanton each singled to left field with one out in the first inning for Fisher, Brittney Enos hit a sacrifice fly to send the go-ahead run home.

Two more runs scored on passed balls and another on a PBL error and Sidney Hood sent a run home via an RBI single to right field.

After Bailey Hadden doubled to left field, Allison Jacobs hit a two-run homer to right field.

“Coming right out of the gate, they were hitting to the fence," Vaughn said.

Karissa Fredrickson doubled to right field and Terven walked before Clanton sent an RBI double to left field.

After Clanton's double, PBL's Kelsey Vaughn was replaced on the mound by Emily Adwell.

Enos hit a two-RBI single before Taylor May hit into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Sydney Eichelberger led off the second inning by getting hit by a pitch for Fisher before Hood got on base via bunt single. After Hadden hit into an unassisted fielder's choice by PBL second-baseman Mallory Lithgow, Jayde Parks hit an RBI single that extend the Bunnies' lead to 11-0.

After Fredrickson singled to load the bases, Lithgow then threw to home plate for another fielder's choice via a ground ball by Terven.

Clanton then hit a fly ball that resulted in an error and three more runs crossing the plate before Enos hit an RBI double that made the score 15-0 at the end of the second inning.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard with two runs in the third inning.

After Adwell walked and Sindra Gerdes singled, Lithgow advanced both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. In the next at-bat, Cassie Oyer, who doubled in the first inning, hit a two-run single.

“Cassie hit the ball well," Vaughn said. “Mallory laid down a great bunt to set up that two-RBI double.”

In the bottom of third inning, the Panthers shut out the Bunnies via three flyouts.

“We made a couple of plays in the outfield, which I was very pleased with because our outfield was pretty green out there," Vaughn said.

Kelsey Vaughn led off the fourth inning with a solo home run that cut PBL's deficit to 15-3. Leslie Lawson followed with a single in the next at-bat, but was tagged out as she tried to advance to second base on the hit.

After Fisher responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Fredrickson hit a one-out triple before Terven sent her home with an RBI double, Adwell led off the top of the fifth inning with a single and Lithgow hit an infield single before Oyer sent Lithgow home with a sacrifice ground ball.

“We showed some life there in those later innings," Vaughn said. "We had some kids who really put the ball in play. I've been saying all along to the coaching staff that the top half of our lineup is capable of scoring a lot of runs this year. If we can get that outfield defense kind of shored up and give those kids some confidence out there, we'll be OK.”

The Panthers' season-opening week does not get much easier. They are scheduled to host LeRoy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before traveling to Tuscola for a triangular contest with Tuscola and Marshall at 10 a.m. Saturday.

On Monday, PBL will travel to Milford. The Panthers will then face Tri-Point in Kempton the following day.

“I haven't sugarcoated it with them. They know that we have our work cut out for us," Vaughn said. “We're going to play teams like this that are really good, but if we put on our cleats every night and show up and do the best we can do and have fun while we're at it, we're going to keep coming back to the ballpark.”

Fisher 16, PBL 4

PBL 002 11 -- 4 6 3

FIS (10)50 1x -- 16 14 0

W -- Sydney Eichelberger, 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K. L -- Kelsey Vaughn, 0.2 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 2 BB.

PBL -- Sindra Gerdes 1-3. Cassie Oyer 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Kelsey Vaughn 1-2, HR. Leslie Lawson 1-2. Emily Adwell 1-1.

Fisher -- Karissa Fredrickson 3-4. Kylie Terven 2-3, 2B. Becca Clanton 2-3. Brittney Enos 2-4. Sidney Hood 2-3. Bailey Hadden 1-3. Allison Jacobs 1-1, HR. Jayde Parks 1-2.