ST. JOSEPH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School softball team started its season with a 13-0 five-inning loss Monday to St. Joseph-Ogden.

Spartan pitchers Zoey Witruk and Hannah Lewis combined on a one-hitter. Madison Eberle went 1-for-2 for GCMS (0-1).

Freshman Bailey Dowling hit a solo home run in the first inning, the lone run the Spartans (4-0) would need in their home opener. Andrea Coursey hit a grand slam, drove in six runs and stole two bases. SJ-O teammate Allie Place had two hits.

The Spartans produced nine hits as the Falcons' defense committed four errors. Eberle allowed 13 runs -- seven earned -- on nine hits and four walks in four innings pitched.

St. Joseph-Ogden 13, GCMS 0

GCMS 000 00 -- 0 1 4

SJ-O 157 0x -- 13 9 0

W -- Witruk, 4 IP, H, 0 R, 7 K, 0 BB. L -- Madison Eberle 4 IP, 9 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 4 BB.