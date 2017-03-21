GCMS softball wins 13-2 in five innings over Champaign Centennial

GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge, right, slides safely at third base during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.

GIBSON CITY -- A mere one day after losing via 10-run rule, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team returned the favor, beating Champaign Centennial 13-2 on Tuesday.

“We bounced back from yesterday," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "It was a good game – a good bounce-back. We'll just continue to bounce back and play as hard as we can and get better.”

GCMS started the game with a 1-0 lead through the first inning.

Autumn Carter singled with one out before scoring on a Centennial error on a fly ball hit by Madison Eberle.

Hannah Hathaway and Emily Clinton each walked with one out in the second inning before they each got into scoring position via stolen base. Hathaway scored on another Centennial error.

The Falcons then extended their lead to 5-0 via three runs in the fourth inning.

Carter walked to lead off the inning before stealing second base. Eberle doubled on a ground ball to the catcher, sending Carter across home plate.

After a sacrifice bunt by Hailey Rutledge advanced Eberle to third base, Eberle scored on a Dani Eckerty ground ball. The ground ball resulted in an error by the Chargers' defense, which put Eckerty on base.

After Summer Roesch singled to advance Eckerty to third base and Clinton walked to load the bases, Eckerty scored as Lauren Leonard hit into a fielder's choice.

In the fourth inning, Centennial scored two runs in the top half of the inning before GCMS tallied five runs in the bottom half to extend its lead to 10-2.

Carter led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single before scoring on an Eberle double to left field. Hailey Rutledge then hit a triple to left field to send Eberle across home plate.

Eckerty sent Rutledge across home plate with a single to left field. After Roesch and Hathaway each walked, Clinton hit an RBI single to send Eckerty home.

Megan Moody then drew a bases-loaded walk to send Hathaway home.

The Falcons scored three more runs to clinch the 10-run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Rutledge was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before advancing to second and third base on a wild pitch. Eckerty walked before Rutledge scored on another wild pitch.

Summer Roesch hit into a fielder's choice and Hathaway and Clinton each walked to load the bases before Lauren Leonard singled to send the game-clinching runs across home plate.

The Falcons finished the game producing nine hits as Eberle hit 2-for-2 and Carter went 2-for-3.

“Our bats came along today. We put the ball in play and made the defense work," Rubarts said. "We were aggressive on the basepads, and it worked out for us.”

Eberle pitched a complete game on the mound for the Falcons, striking out 12 batters and walking four while allowing two earned runs on four hits.

“Madi pitched really well," Rubarts said. "She and Summer (Roesch) are just continuing to work together and getting a feel for each other, which is good.”

GCMS 13, Champaign Centennial 2

CEN 000 20 -- 2 4 4

GCMS 113 53 -- 13 9 0

W -- Madison Eberle 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 12 K, 4 BB. L -- Lafi, 4.1, 9 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 4 K, 11 BB.

Centennial -- Juliale 1-3. Luchinski 1-3. Henderson 1-3. Kirby R, 2 BB. Davis R, 2 BB. Pickens 1-2, 2 RBIs.

GCMS (1-1) -- Megan Moody RBI. Autumn Carter 2-3, 3 R. Eberle 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Hailey Rutledge 1-1, 3B, RBI, 2 R. Dani Eckerty 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Summer Roesch 1-2, R, 2 BB. Hannah Hathaway 3 R, 3 BB. Emily Clinton 1-1, RBI, 3 BB. Lauren Leonard 1-4, 3 RBIs.