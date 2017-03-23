GCMS softball loses 7-2 to Watseka

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 7-2 to Watseka on Wednesday.
The score was tied 2-2 after six innings before Watseka scored five runs to pull away in the seventh.
Madison Eberle struck out 15 batters while allowing seven runs -- none earned -- on two hits for the Falcons (1-2) in a losing effort.
In the bottom of the first inning, Eberle walked with two outs before advancing to second base on a passed ball and scoring on an error on a Hailey Rutledge ground ball.
After Watseka scored a run in the fourth and sixth innings each to take a 2-1 lead, GCMS tied the game with another run in the bottom of the sixth as Eberle hit a one-out triple to right field before Dani Eckerty -- who produced two of the Falcons' four hits -- hit a single to send Eberle across home plate.
Watseka 7, GCMS 2
WAT 000 101 5 -- 7 2 2
GCMS 100 001 0 -- 2 4 5
W -- Hotaling, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 10 K, BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 15 K, 4 BB.
WAT -- Summer Cramer 2 R. Harris 1-4, RBI, R. Bauer RBI, 2 R. K. Bauer 1-3, RBI.
GCMS (1-2) -- Madison Eberle 1-2, 3B, 2 R. Dani Eckerty 2-3, RBI. Emily Clinton 1-3.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.