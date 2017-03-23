GCMS softball loses 7-2 to Watseka

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 7-2 to Watseka on Wednesday.

The score was tied 2-2 after six innings before Watseka scored five runs to pull away in the seventh.

Madison Eberle struck out 15 batters while allowing seven runs -- none earned -- on two hits for the Falcons (1-2) in a losing effort.

In the bottom of the first inning, Eberle walked with two outs before advancing to second base on a passed ball and scoring on an error on a Hailey Rutledge ground ball.

After Watseka scored a run in the fourth and sixth innings each to take a 2-1 lead, GCMS tied the game with another run in the bottom of the sixth as Eberle hit a one-out triple to right field before Dani Eckerty -- who produced two of the Falcons' four hits -- hit a single to send Eberle across home plate.

Watseka 7, GCMS 2

WAT 000 101 5 -- 7 2 2

GCMS 100 001 0 -- 2 4 5

W -- Hotaling, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 10 K, BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 15 K, 4 BB.

WAT -- Summer Cramer 2 R. Harris 1-4, RBI, R. Bauer RBI, 2 R. K. Bauer 1-3, RBI.

GCMS (1-2) -- Madison Eberle 1-2, 3B, 2 R. Dani Eckerty 2-3, RBI. Emily Clinton 1-3.