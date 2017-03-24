GCMS softball loses 4-1 to Tuscola despite 12-strikeout performance from Madison Eberle

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School softball team lost 4-1 Thursday to Tuscola.
In a losing effort on the mound, Madison Eberle struck out 12 batters and walked three for GCMS (1-3) while allowing four runs -- one earned -- on three hits through seven innings and 111 pitches.
Eberle also hit 2-for-3 while Autumn Carter and Dani Eckerty each produced a hit as well.
The Falcons scored their lone run in the fourth inning as Carter hit a leadoff single before Eckerty sent her home via a two-out base hit to center field.
Tuscola 4, GCMS 1
TUS 110 001 1 -- 4 3 0
GCMS 000 100 0 -- 1 4 5
W -- Day, 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 11 K, 0 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 12 K, 3 BB.
TUS -- Shelmadine 1-3, RBI, R. Walsh RBI. Bates 1-4, R. Day 1-3, R. Clark R.
GCMS -- Eberle 2-3. Autumn Carter 1-3, R. Dani Eckerty 1-3.
