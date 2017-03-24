PBL softball loses 17-5 to LeRoy

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 17-5 to LeRoy on Thursday.

The PBL Panthers produced 10 hits in a losing effort as Cassie Oyer went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, Sindra Gerdes hit 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Kelsey Vaughn, Cassidi Nuckols, Leslie Lawson, Mallory Lithgow and Jolee Hastings each produced a hit.

Nuckols took the loss on the mound for PBL. She pitched three innings while Emily Adwell pitched two innings in relief.

"Once again, the scoreboard doesn't tell the story of the game. Our kids battled, and were not afraid to put the ball in play," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said. "They hit the ball well, and when it drops in or goes to the fence, there's not much we can do. We are doing a good job of hitting the cutoff, and we aren;t throwing the ball around. These kids in the outfield are growing up very quickly. Dalaney Rogers and Jolee Hastings have impressed me out there thus far, and they are learning on the go. We've got some very versatile kids on our team, and I am not afraid to play kids in multiple positions.

"The great thing is, they are open to shifting around as we need them to. My two catchers are both pitchers, so we are going to move some kids around when they are on the mound. Cassie Oyer is capable of playing third, short and first, and she has played all three in two games. Leslie Lawson is showing us some versatility as well, and has played some first and third. Kelsey Vaughn played shortstop and first base tonight, so we definitely have options. I just see so much potential in this group, so we are going to keep working."

LeRoy 17, PBL 5

LER 832 31 -- 17 19 0

PBL 220 10 -- 5 10 1

W -- Shalier Clow, 6 K, 1 BB. L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 3 IP.

LER -- Skielyr Trenkle 3-4, 2B, 3B, RBI. Payton Risinger 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Molly White 3-4, RBI, 3 R.

PBL -- Cassie Oyer 3-3, 2 2B, RBI, R. Sindra Gerdes 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Kelsey Vaughn 1-3, RBI. Cassidi Nuckols 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Leslie Lawson 1-2, RBI. Mallory Lithgow 1-3. Jolee Hastings 1-1, R. Emily Adwell R.