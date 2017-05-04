GCMS softball defeated 9-3 in HOIC debut by Fisher

GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt, left, is greeted at home plate after hitting a solo home run during Tuesday’s game against Fisher.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team equaled Fisher in at least two categories in its Heart of Illinois Conference debut on Tuesday.

The Falcons and Bunnies had the same number of hits -- five -- and defensive errors -- three -- on Tuesday, but Fisher left Gibson City outnumbering the Falcons in runs scored via 9-3 score.

“We wanted to hang with them, and I think we did,” GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first inning. In the top of the second inning, Taylor May was hit by a pitch to put the leadoff runner on first base before stealing second and advancing to third on an error.

Sydney Eichelberger walked. As she stole second base, May swiped home plate for Fisher's go-ahead run.

The Falcons (1-4, 0-1 HOIC) then tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the second inning as Hailey Rutledge hit a leadoff triple to right field before crossing home plate on a single to right field hit by Dani Eckerty.

The Bunnies reclaimed the lead at 2-1 in the top of the third inning as Becca Clanton hit a two-out solo home run to center field.

In the bottom of the third inning, GCMS tied it back up at 2-2 as Madison Eberle hit a one-out single to right field and reached second base on a sacrifice bunt by Hannah Hathaway before scoring on a Fisher error.

In the top of the fourth inning, Fisher scored two runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Eichelberger led off with a walk before stealing second and third base and scoring the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Bailey Hadden reached base on a fielder's choice and Alison Jacobs walked before Hadden scored on a GCMS error on a Karissa Fredrickson ground ball.

The Bunnies added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to extend their lead to 6-2.

Brittney Enos walked and May was hit by a pitch before Eichelberger bunted into a fielder's choice to force Enos out at third base. May scored on an error after stealing third base before Eichelberger scored on a passed ball.

Fisher tallied three more runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Clanton walked and Enos singled to right field to put runners on the corners with nobody out before Enos advanced to second base on a defensive indifference and Eichelberger sent both runners home with a two-RBI single.

Eichelberger advanced to third base on a Sidney Hood walk before both runners advanced into scoring position on a Hadden groundout. Eichelberger then crossed home plate on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, GCMS cut its deficit to 9-3 as Maci Bielfeldt hit a solo home run to left field.

“It just kind of goes to show that they're getting young," Rubarts said. "We're young, but we're going to keep improving.”

Two of the Falcons' five hits were produced by Eckerty, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Eberle, Rutledge and Maci Bielfeldt each produced a hit as well.

“Our bats will come around. We're getting there," Rubarts said.

For Fisher, Brittney Enos went 2-for-3. Eichelberger won on the mound for the Bunnies, allowing three runs -- two earned -- on five hits while striking out 11 batters.

In spite of striking out 12 batters, Eberle took the loss on the mound for GCMS as she allowed nine runs -- five earned -- on five hits and seven walks.

“Madi pitched really well," Rubarts said. "We made a couple errors and had a couple of walks, and they scored. They made some really good offensive plays.”

Fisher 9, GCMS 3

FISH 011 220 3 -- 9 5 3

GCMS 011 000 1 -- 3 5 3

W -- Sydney Eichelberger, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 12 K, 7 BB.

Fisher -- Karissa Fredrickson 1-4, 2B, RBI. Becca Clanton 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R. Brittney Enos 2-3, R. Taylor May 2 R. Sydney Eichelberger 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Sidney Hood 2 BB. Bailey Hadden R.

GCMS (1-4, 0-1) -- Madison Eberle 1-3, R. Hailey Rutledge 1-3, 3B, R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-3, HR, RBI, R. Dani Eckerty 2-3, RBI.