PBL softball loses 12-2 to Watseka

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost its Sangamon Valley Conference debut on Tuesday.

The Panthers lost 12-2 to Watseka in a five-inning game.

PBL (1-5, 0-1 SVC) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Sindra Gerdes walked before stealing second and third base before Mallory Lithgow walked and stole second to put two runners in scoring position.

Cassidi Nuckols then hit a single to send Gerdes home before Lithgow crossed home plate on a Leslie Lawson groundout.

The Warriors scored all 12 of their runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run homer to right field by Natalie Harris, an RBI double by Magan Harris and run-scoring singles by Blair Hankey, Natalie Harris, Courtney Thompson and Kennedy Bauer and a two-RBI base hit by Cassie Peters.

The Panthers finished the game producing four hits as Nuckols hit 2-for-2 and Gerdes and Dalaney Rogers each recorded a hit as well.

For Watseka, which produced 11 hits, Kennedy Bauer hit 3-for-3 while Natalie Harris and Peters each went 2-for-3.

Nuckols took the loss on the mound for PBL as she allowed 12 runs -- three earned -- on 11 hits and two walks while striking out two batters in four innings pitched.

Taylor Hotaling struck out 10 batters and walked three while allowing two earned runs on four hits to pick up the pitching win for Watseka.

Watseka 12, PBL 2

PBL 200 00 -- 2 4 4

WAT 000 (12)x -- 12 11 0

W -- Taylor Hotaling, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 10 K, 3 BB. L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 4 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

PBL (1-5, 0-1) -- Nuckols 2-2, 2B, RBI. Sindra Gerdes 1-2, R. Mallory Lithgow R, 2 BB. Leslie Lawson RBI. Dalaney Rogers 1-2.

Watseka -- Summer Cramer 1-4, R. Blair Hankey 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Magan Harris 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2B, R. Taylor Hotaling R. Kennedy Bauer 3-3, 3B, RBI, 2 R. Cassie Peters 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Natalie Harris 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Courtney Thompson 1-3, RBI, 2 R.