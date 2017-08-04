GCMS softball defeats Danville, Villa Grove/Heritage

GIBSON CITY -- Madison Eberle struck out 14 batters and walked none in a one-hit shutout for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team in a 12-0 five-inning victory Saturday over Danville.

The Falcons, meanwhile, produced six hits at the plate, including two from Eberle (2-for-3, double, four RBIs) and Hailey Rutledge (2-for-3, triple, two RBIs, two runs scored).

In the second inning, GCMS took a 4-0 lead. Rutledge hit a leadoff single to right field before Megan Moody singled on a bunt and Lauren Leonard walked to load the bases.

Summer Roesch reached base on a Danville error as Rutledge crossed home plate for the go-ahead run before Eberle grounded into a fielder's choice to send Moody home and Hannah Hathaway and Makenzi Bielfeldt each drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Falcons added two more runs in the third inning. Dani Eckerty and Leonard each walked and Roesch grounded into a fielder's choice before Eberle hit a two-out double to left field to send Leonard and Roesch across home plate.

In the fourth inning, GCMS added six more runs to its lead.

Makenzi Bielfeldt singled to lead off, stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball before Maci Bielfeldt reached base via a third-strike passed ball.

Rutledge then sent the Bielfeldts home with a triple to right field.

Eckerty walked before Rutledge scored on a wild pitch. Leonard reached base on an error and Roesch was hit by a pitch before Eberle hit an RBI single to right field to send Eckerty home.

Leonard scored on a passed ball before Roesch crossed home plate on a Hathaway groundout.

Eberle struck out 18 batters in a 4-2 victory over Villa Grove/Heritage as she allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks.

The Falcons (3-5) produced 10 hits, including three from Megan Moody (3-for-4, triple, RBI, run scored) and two from Eberle (2-for-4) and Makenzi Bielfeldt (2-for-4, run scored).

In the third inning, Roesch, Eberle and Makenzi Bielfeldt each singled to load the bases for GCMS before Maci Bielfeldt drew a bases-loaded walk to send Roesch home.

The Falcons added a run in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 2-0 as Moody hit a leadoff triple to left field before crossing home plate on a Leonard groundout.

In the fifth inning, GCMS added two more runs to its lead.

Makenzi and Maci Bielfeldt each singled to put runners on first and second base with nobody out before both runners advanced into scoring position on a Rutledge groundout. Eckerty then sent a run home with a sacrifice bunt before Moody hit an RBI single to right field.

GCMS 12, Danville 0

DAN 000 00 -- 0 1 2

GCMS 042 6x -- 12 6 0

W -- Madison Eberle, 5 IP, H, 0 R, 14 K, 0 BB. L -- Eevin, IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, BB.

Danville -- Spicer 1-2.

GCMS -- Eberle 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs. Hannah Hathaway 2 RBIs, BB. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-2, RBI, R. Maci Bielfeldt R. Hailey Rutledge 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Dani Eckerty R. Megan Moody 1-3, R. Lauren Leonard 3 R, 2 BB. Summer Roesch RBI, 3 R.

GCMS 4, Villa Grove/Heritage 2

GCMS 001 120 0 -- 4 10 1

VG/H 000 020 0 -- 2 4 2

W -- Madison Eberle, 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 18 K, 0 BB. L -- Ray, 6 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 7 K, BB.

GCMS (3-5) -- Eberle 2-4. Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-4, R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-3, RBI, R. Megan Moody 3-4, 3B, RBI, R. Lauren Leonard 1-3, RBI. Summer Roesch 1-3, R.

Villa Grove/Heritage -- Hemoon 2-3, R. Halloman 1-3, R. Mixell 1-3.