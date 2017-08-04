GCMS softball loses 10-0 in six innings to LeRoy

LEROY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 10-0 in six innings to LeRoy on Friday.
Madison Eberle took the loss on the mound for GCMS (1-5), striking out nine batters and walking two while allowing three runs on two hits in four innings pitched. In one inning of relief, Maci Bielfeldt allowed five runs on four hits while striking out one batter and walking another.
The Falcons produced two hits at the plate, both by Lauren Leonard.
LeRoy 10, GCMS 0
GCMS 000 000 -- 0 2 3
LER 002 035 -- 10 6 1
W -- Adams, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K, 0 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 4 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 9 K, 2 BB.
GCMS (1-5) -- Lauren Leonard 2-2.
