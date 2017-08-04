PBL softball swept in doubleheader by Oakwood

MUNCIE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team was swept in a doubleheader on Saturday at Oakwood.

In game two, PBL lost 6-2 to Oakwood.

In the top of the third inning, the Panthers tied the game at 2-2 with two runs.

Emily Adwell led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second base on a Jolee Hastings sacrifice bunt and third base on a passed ball before Sindra Gerdes hit an RBI single. Gerdes crossed home plate for the tying run on a Mallory Lithgow groundout.

The Comets scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-2 lead before adding two more runs in the fourth inning.

The Panthers produced five hits, including a 2-for-3 performance by Gerdes.

Nuckols took the loss on the mound for PBL as she allowed six runs -- five earned -- on six hits while striking out four batters and walked two in five innings pitched.

Adwell allowed no runs on one hit in one inning of relief.

In game one, PBL lost 11-7.

Oakwood scored five runs through the second and third innings to take a 5-0 lead before PBL tied the game with five runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Dalaney Rogers led off the inning with a base hit before Jolee Hastings hit a line-drive single to put runners on the corners with one out. Gerdes then singled on a line drive to right field to send Rogers and Hastings across home plate.

After Lithgow walked, Cassie Oyer tied the game with a three-run homer to center field.

After Oakwood reclaimed the lead at 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning, PBL tied the game again at 6-6 in the top of the sixth inning as Kelbie Hayden singled and Adwell walked before Hayden crossed home plate as Gerdes reached base on an error.

The Comets then scored five runs to take an 11-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. In the top of the seventh inning, Kelsey Vaughn hit an RBI double to center field.

The Panthers (1-7) produced nine hits, including 2-for-4 performances from Gerdes and Oyer.

Adwell took the loss for PBL in game one, allowing 11 runs -- six earned -- on 11 hits while striking out three batters and walking two.

Game 1

Oakwood 11, PBL 7

PBL 000 051 1 -- 7 9 4

OAK 014 015 x -- 11 11 3

W -- Kerrigan Shafer, 7 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 6 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

PBL -- Sindra Gerdes 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Mallory Lithgow R. Cassie Oyer 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Cassidi Nuckols 1-4. Kelsey Vaughn 1-3, 2B, RBI. Kelbie Hayden 1-4, R. Dalaney Rogers 1-4, R, Jolee Hastings 1-2, R.

Oakwood -- Kayla Thompson 1-4, R. Kylie Neuman 2-3, 3 R. Shaelyn Turner 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Kelsey Blackford 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Kerrigan Shafer 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Katelyn Young 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Paiton Frerichs RBI. Aubrey Wells 1-2.

Game 2

Oakwood 6, PBL 2

PBL 002 000 0 -- 2 5 2

OAK 112 200 x -- 6 7 0

W -- Kerrigan Shaffer, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.

PBL (1-7) -- Sindra Gerdes 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Mallory Lithgow RBI. Cassie Oyer 1-3. Nuckols 2-3.

Oakwood -- Kylie Neuman 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Kayla Thompson RBI, R. Shaelyn Turner 1-3. Shaffer 2-3, R. Bri Hafner 1-2, RBI, R.