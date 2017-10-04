GCMS softball wins 2-1 over Blue Ridge

FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 2-1 Monday over Blue Ridge.
Madison Eberle pitched a two-hit complete game, striking out 16 batters and walking none.
Blue Ridge led 1-0 after four innings, but GCMS (4-5) tied the game in the top of the fifth as Eberle hit a leadoff single before advancing to second base on a sacrifice fly by Hannah Hathaway and scoring on a Knights error.
The Falcons took the lead with a run in the top of the seventh inning. Summer Roesch walked before Emily Clinton subbed in as a courtesy runner for the catcher.
Clinton stole second and third base before scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
GCMS 2, Blue Ridge 1
GCMS 000 010 1 -- 2 4 0
BR 000 100 0 -- 1 2 3
W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 16 K, 0 BB. L -- Ester, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 9 K, 4 BB.
GCMS (4-5) -- Madison Eberle 1-3, R. Hailey Rutledge 1-3. Megan Moody 1-3. Lauren Leonard 1-3.
Blue Ridge -- Tharp 1-3, R. Buchanan 1-2.
