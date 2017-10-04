PBL softball defeats Urbana 6-5 in eight-inning game

URBANA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball defeated Urbana 8-7 in eight innings on Monday.

In the top of the eighth, Leslie Lawson drew a walk. Kelbie Hayden laid down a bunt, and Urbana threw it away to move Lawson and Hayden into scoring position.

Emily Adwell walked to load the bases, and with one out, Sindra Gerdes drew a bases-loaded walk -- after being down 0-2 in the count -- to drive in the go-ahead run. Mallory Lithgow hit into an inning-ending double play to end the PBL threat.

"It was an exciting finish," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said. "I was so proud of the girls for battling at the end of the game. We had a couple of miscues, and they picked each other up, and never gave up."

The Panthers started the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning.

Gerdes walked and Lithgow singled before Cassidi Nuckols hit a line-drive double to left field to send Lithgow across home plate.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored four runs to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

Nuckols led off the inning with a double to left field before Kelsey Vaughn sent her home for the tying run with a base hit to center field. Lawson walked before crossing home plate for the go-ahead run as Jolee Hastings reached base on an error.

Another error on a Gerdes fly ball led to Lawson and Hastings reaching home plate.

In the fifth inning, Urbana brought in a new pitcher who, Vaughn said, "was pitching lights-out."

"The pitcher struck out five in a row, but then we started having some patience, and we drew a couple of walks," Vaughn said. "Once we started working the count a bit, we gained some confidence at the plate."

Urbana, meanwhile, scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, sixth and seventh innings each to force a 5-5 tie before the Panthers broke the tie in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Urbana lead off with a walk. After the next batter flew out to centerfield, the next hitter bunted to Emily Adwell, who fielded the ball, and threw it to first base where Mallory Lithgow was covering.

Lithgow then threw the ball across the diamond to get the runner, who was trying to advance to third base on the bunt, to end the game on a double play.

"Like I've been saying all year, we are competing," Vaughn said "We are capable of playing good softball night-in and night-out. Our older girls are getting some big, timely hits, and our younger kids are getting some great experience, and you'll notice the names of some of those younger kids coming up big for us tonight. It was just a total team effort, and it was a great feeling to finish on top in this game."

PBL 6, Urbana 5

PBL 100 400 01 -- 6 5 3

URB 020 101 10 -- 5 7 3

W -- Emily Adwell, 8 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.

PBL (2-7) -- CJ Nuckols 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, R. Kelsey Vaughn 1-4, RBI, R. Mallory Lithgow 1-4, R. Leslie Lawson 2 R, BB. Emily Adwell 2 BB. Jolee Hastings R, 2 BB.

Urbana -- Lauren Matson 2-3, 2B, R. Mercedes Williams 1-4, HR, RBI, R. Aleria Jackson 1-3, 2B. Autumb Dysprt 1-1, 2B, RBI. Maddie Sanders 1-4, R.