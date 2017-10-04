PBL softball season stats (as of April 9)

PBL SOFTBALL SEASON STATS
As of Sunday
Batting average
Name Avg./ABs
Cassidi Nuckols .538/26
Cassie Oyer .519/27
Sindra Gerdes .500/26
Jolee Hastings .500/12
Kelsey Vaughn .350/20
Leslie Lawson .333/12
Emily Adwell .167/12
Dalaney Rogers .150/20
Mallory Lithgow .143/21
Kelbie Hayden .077/13
TEAM .340/197
Home runs
Name HRs
Kelsey Vaughn 1
Cassie Oyer 1
TEAM 2
Triples
Name 3Bs
Cassie Oyer 1
TEAM 1
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cassie Oyer 7
Cassie Oyer 4
Sindra Gerdes 4
Leslie Lawson 1
Kelsey Vaughn 1
TEAM 17
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Cassie Oyer 12
Sindra Gerdes 9
Cassidi Nuckols 6
Kelsey Vaughn 5
Mallory Lithgow 3
Leslie Lawson 2
Emily Adwell 2
Jolee Hastings 2
Dalaney Rogers 1
Kelbie Hayden 1
TEAM 43
Runs scored
Name Rs
Cassie Oyer 9
Sindra Gerdes 8
Jolee Hastings 6
Cassidi Nuckols 5
Emily Adwell 5
Mallory Lithgow 4
Kelsey Vaughn 3
Dalaney Rogers 3
Leslie Lawson 2
Bailey Eyre 1
Carlee Johnson 1
Kelbie Hayden 1
TEAM 48
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Emily Adwell 5.64/22.1
Cassidi Nuckols 8.75/16
Kelsey Vaughn 10.5/0.2
TEAM 7.0/39
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Cassidi Nuckols 1-1
Kelsey Vaughn 0-1
Emily Adwell 0-3
TEAM 1-5
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Cassidi Nuckols 15
Emily Adwell 6
TEAM 21
