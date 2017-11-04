GCMS softball loses 3-1 to Tremont

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 3-1 Tuesday to Tremont.

The game was tied at 1-1 before the Turks scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

"This was a great game all-around," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.

Madison Eberle struck out 13 batters and walked one while allowing three earned runs on eight hits.

Ebelre also hit a solo home run in the third inning for the Falcons' lone run.

GCMS (4-6) also had baserunners on in seventh inning as Lauren Leonard singled to lead off and advanced to second base on a Dani Eckerty sacrifice bunt before Maci Bielfeldt -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- singled to put runners on the corners with one out.

Leonard was caught trying to steal home plate for the second out before Eryca Meinen flied out to end the game.

"We just couldn't get (those baserunners) around," Rubarts said.

Tremont 3, GCMS 1

TRE 100 000 2 -- 3 8 1

GCMS 001 000 0 -- 1 5 0

W -- Leber, 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 6 K, 0 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 13 K, BB.

Tremont -- Ramio 1-4. Smith 1-4, R. Lane 1-4. Smith 1-2. Mason 1-3, 2B. Williams 2-3, R. Falcon 1-2, RBI. Enle R.

GCMS (4-6) -- Madison Eberle 1-3, HR, RBI, R. Hailey Rutledge 1-3. Lauren Leonard 1-3. Maci Bielfeldt 2-3.