PBL softball loses 13-0 to Momence

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 13-0 on Tuesday to Momence.

Kelsey Vaughn took the loss on the mound for the Panthers, allowing seven earned run on two hits and six walks while striking out three batters through two innings.

Cassidi Nuckols pitched three innings in relief, allowing six earned runs on eight hits while striking out two batters and walking three.

The Panthers produced six hits at the plate as Nuckols hit 2-for-3 and Cassie Oyer went 1-for-3 with a double.

Momence 13, PBL 0

MOM 061 06 -- 13 10 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 6 0

W -- . L -- Kelsey Vaughn, 2 IP, 2 H, 7 ER, 3 K, 6 BB.

Momence -- Megan Lanie 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB. Matti Lanie 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB. Mya Keen 2 R. Sydney Reams 1-3, 2 RBIs. Hailey Morris 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Brooke Kelly 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Kyla Spears 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Brittany Kelly 2-2, R. Leach 1-4, 2 RBIs.

PBL (2-8, 0-2) -- Cassie Oyer 1-3, 2B. Cassidi Nuckols 2-3. Kelsey Vaughn 1-3. Kelbie Hayden 1-2.