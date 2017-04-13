GCMS softball defeats Lexington 6-4

LEXINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 6-4 Wednesday over Lexington.

At the plate, GCMS (5-6) produced 13 hits as Madison Eberle went 4-for-4 and Hailey Rutledge (2-for-4), Hannah Hathaway (2-for-5), Megan Moody (2-for-4) and Maci Bielfeldt (2-for-4) each produced two hits for the Falcons.

In the first inning, Eberle led off with a single before reaching third base on a sacrifice bunt by Dani Eckerty. Eberle crossed home plate on a Rutledge groundout.

The Falcons extended their lead to 2-0 with another run in the second inning as Hathaway hit a leadoff single to center field before Eberle singled to right field to send Hathaway across home plate.

After Lexington tied the game with a run in the bottom of second and fourth innings each, GCMS reclaimed the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Eberle led off with a base hit to right field and Rutledge reached base on a bunt single before Megan Moody singled to right field to send Eberle home for the go-ahead run. Rutledge crossed home plate on a Lauren Leonard groundout before Hathaway sent Moody home via a base hit to right field.

In the top of the sixth inning, GCMS added another run to its lead as Eberle hit a one-out double to center field before Rutledge smacked a two-out RBI double to center field.

Eberle won on the mound for GCMS, striking out 11 batters and walking one while allowing four runs -- three earned -- on nine hits.

GCMS 6, Lexington 4

GCMS 110 031 0 -- 6 13 2

LEX 010 101 1 -- 4 9 2

W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 11 K, BB. L -- Mical, 7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 0 BB.

GCMS (5-6) -- Madison Eberle 4-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Hailey Rutledge 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Megan Moody 2-4, RBI, R. Hannah Hathaway 2-5, RBI. Lauren Leonard 1-3, RBI. Maci Bielfeldt 2-4. Summer Roesch 2 R.

Lexington -- Standish 1-4, 2B, R. White 1-4, 2B. Kunkel 2-3, 2B, RBI. Payne 1-3, 3B, 2 R. Little 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Tammen 1-3.