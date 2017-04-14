PBL softball loses in five innings to Momence

MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 10-0 in five innings to Momence on Thursday.

Emily Adwell took the loss on the mound for PBL (2-9, 0-3 Sangamon Valley Conference), allowing six runs -- five earned -- on six hits in one inning pitched. Cassidi Nuckols allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and one walk through three innings of relief.

Momence's Sydney Reams, meanwhile, pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out eight batters and walking none. Sindra Gerdes and Adwell each had a hit for the Panthers.

Momence 10, PBL 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 2 3

MOM 602 11 -- 10 13 1

W -- Sydney Reams, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K, 0 BB. L -- Emily Adwell, IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

PBL (2-9, 0-3) -- Adwell 1-2. Sindra Gerdes 1-2.

Momence -- Megan Lanie 2-4, 3B, RBI, R. Matti Lanie 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Sydney Reams 1-3, 2B. Hailey Morris 1-3, 3B, R. Brooke Kelly 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Mya Keen 2-3, 2 R. Kyla Spears, 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Ashli Trudeau R. Leach 1-1. Brittany Kelly 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R.