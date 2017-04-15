GCMS softball defeats El Paso-Gridley 2-1

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team defeated El Paso-Gridley 2-1 on Friday.
Madison Eberle struck out 11 batters and walked one on the mound while allowing one earned run on two hits.
Maci Bielfeldt scored the Falcons' game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a leadoff solo home run past the left-field fence.
The Falcons (6-6) also scored a run in the bottom of the first inning as Eberle singled to left field, Dani Eckerty reached base on a bunt single and Hailey Rutledge walked to load the bases before Megan Moody hit an RBI single to right field.
GCMS finished the game producing nine hits as Moody went 3-for-3 with a double and Eberle, Eckerty, Rutledge, Lauren Leonard, Maci Bielfeldt and Mady Schutte each had a hit for the Falcons.
GCMS 2, El Paso-Gridley 1
EPG 000 100 0 -- 1 2 1
GCMS 100 001 x -- 2 9 0
W -- Madison Eberle, 6.1 IP, 2 H, ER, 11 K, BB. L -- Stone, 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 8 K, 2 BB.
El Paso-Gridley -- Seggerman 1-3, R. Stone 1-3. Paramoga RBI.
GCMS (6-6) -- Madison Eberle 1-3, R. Dani Eckerty 1-4. Hailey Rutledge 1-2. Megan Moody 3-3, 2B, RBI. Lauren Leonard 1-3. Maci Bielfeldt 1-3, RBI, R. Mady Schutte 1-3.
