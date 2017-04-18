GCMS softball defeats Armstrong-Potomac 17-0

ARMSTRONG -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 17-0 Tuesday over Armstrong-Potomac.

Madison Eberle threw a no-hitter through three innings, striking out eight batters with no walks and one hit batsman. Maci Bielfeidt struck out six batters and walked two while allowing two hits through two innings of relief.

At the plate, the Falcons (7-6) produced 15 hits, including four from Bielfeldt and two each from Eberle, Megan Moody and Lauren Leonard.

In the first inning, Eberle led off with a walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Dani Eckerty before Moody singled to right field to send Eberle home.

In the second inning, GCMS added seven runs to its lead.

Bielfeldt led off with a triple to center field before Mady Schutte hit an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Makenzi Bielfeldt and Eberle each walked before Eckerty, Hailey Rutledge and Hannah Hathaway each drew a bases-loaded walk to send a run home.

Maci Bielfeldt then singled to left field to send Moody across home plate before Schutte drew a bases-loaded walk and Hathaway scored on a passed ball.

In the fourth inning, the Falcons scored five more runs.

Moody led off with a walk and Leonard singled to left field before Eryca Meinen and Maci Bieifledt each produced an RBI base hit. Schutte walked and Eberle singled before Emily Clinton drew a bases-loaded walk, Schutte stole home plate and Eberle scored on a passed ball.

The Falcons scored four more runs in the fifth inning.

Hathaway and Maci Bielfeldt each singled to right field and Schutte walked to load the bases. Eberle then hit a one-out double to left field to send Bielfeldt and Schutte across home plate.

Clinton reached base on a bunt single before Rylee Tompkins drew a bases-loaded walk and Abby Spiller drove in a run via a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

GCMS 17, Armstrong-Potomac 0

GCMS 170 54 -- 17 15 0

AP 000 00 -- 0 2 0

W -- Madison Eberle, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. L -- Vanostrand, 3 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 0 K, 11 BB.

GCMS (7-6) -- Eberle 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Maci Bielfeldt 4-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Mady Schutte 1-1, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 3 BB. Makenzi Bielfeldt R. Autumn Carter 1-1, R. Dani Eckerty RBI, R. Emily Clinton 1-1, RBI. Hailey Rutledge RBI, R. Rylee Tompkins RBI, 2 BB. Megan Moody 2-2, RBI, 2 R. Abby Spiller RBI. Lauren Leonard 2-4, R. Hannah Hathaway 1-1, RBI, R, 2 BB. Eryca Meinen 1-1, RBI.