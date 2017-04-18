Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL softball stats (April 18, 2017)

Tue, 04/18/2017 - 11:50am | The Ford County Record

PBL SEASON STATS
As of Tuesday
Batting average
Name        Avg./AB
Cassidi Nuckols    .543/35
Cassie Oyer    .417/36
Sindra Gerdes    .412/34
Jolee Hastings    .353/17
Kelsey Vaughn    .310/29
Emily Adwell    .176/17
Dalaney Rogers    .136/22
Kelbie Hayden    .100/20
TEAM        .301/266
Home runs
Name        HRs
Cassie Oyer    1
Kelsey Vaughn    1
TEAM        2
Triples
Name        3Bs
Cassie Oyer    1
TEAM        1
Doubles
Name        2Bs
Cassie Oyer    8
Cassidi Nuckols    6
Sindra Gerdes    4
Kelsey Vaughn    1
TEAM        20
Runs batted in
Name        RBIs
Cassie Oyer    12
Sindra Gerdes    10
Cassidi Nuckols    7
Kelsey Vaughn    6
Emily Adwell    2
Jolee Hastings    2
Dalaney Rogers    1
Kelbie Hayden    1
TEAM        46
Runs scored
Name        Rs
Cassie Oyer    9
Sindra Gerdes    8
Cassie Oyer    8
Jolee Hastings    7
Cassidi Nuckols    6
Kelsey Vaughn    4
Dalaney Rogers    3
Bailey Eyre    1
Carlee Johnson    1
Kelbie Hayden    1
TEAM        54
Earned-run average
Name        ERA/IP
Emily Adwell    5.80/31.1
Cassidi Nuckols    9.22/22.0
Kelsey Vaughn    21.0/2.2
TEAM        7.87/56.0
Pitching wins
Name        W-L
Cassidi Nuckols    1-1
Emily Adwell    1-4
Kelsey Vaughn    0-2
TEAM        2-7
Strikeouts
Name        Ks
Cassdi Nuckols    17
Emily Adwell    10
Kelsey Vaughn    3
TEAM        30

Categories (3):Prep Sports, Softball, Sports

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments