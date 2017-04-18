PBL softball stats (April 18, 2017)

- Our Sites
PBL SEASON STATS
As of Tuesday
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Cassidi Nuckols .543/35
Cassie Oyer .417/36
Sindra Gerdes .412/34
Jolee Hastings .353/17
Kelsey Vaughn .310/29
Emily Adwell .176/17
Dalaney Rogers .136/22
Kelbie Hayden .100/20
TEAM .301/266
Home runs
Name HRs
Cassie Oyer 1
Kelsey Vaughn 1
TEAM 2
Triples
Name 3Bs
Cassie Oyer 1
TEAM 1
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cassie Oyer 8
Cassidi Nuckols 6
Sindra Gerdes 4
Kelsey Vaughn 1
TEAM 20
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Cassie Oyer 12
Sindra Gerdes 10
Cassidi Nuckols 7
Kelsey Vaughn 6
Emily Adwell 2
Jolee Hastings 2
Dalaney Rogers 1
Kelbie Hayden 1
TEAM 46
Runs scored
Name Rs
Cassie Oyer 9
Sindra Gerdes 8
Jolee Hastings 7
Cassidi Nuckols 6
Kelsey Vaughn 4
Dalaney Rogers 3
Bailey Eyre 1
Carlee Johnson 1
Kelbie Hayden 1
TEAM 54
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Emily Adwell 5.80/31.1
Cassidi Nuckols 9.22/22.0
Kelsey Vaughn 21.0/2.2
TEAM 7.87/56.0
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Cassidi Nuckols 1-1
Emily Adwell 1-4
Kelsey Vaughn 0-2
TEAM 2-7
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Cassdi Nuckols 17
Emily Adwell 10
Kelsey Vaughn 3
TEAM 30
