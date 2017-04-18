PBL softball stats (April 18, 2017)

PBL SEASON STATS

As of Tuesday

Batting average

Name Avg./AB

Cassidi Nuckols .543/35

Cassie Oyer .417/36

Sindra Gerdes .412/34

Jolee Hastings .353/17

Kelsey Vaughn .310/29

Emily Adwell .176/17

Dalaney Rogers .136/22

Kelbie Hayden .100/20

TEAM .301/266

Home runs

Name HRs

Cassie Oyer 1

Kelsey Vaughn 1

TEAM 2

Triples

Name 3Bs

Cassie Oyer 1

TEAM 1

Doubles

Name 2Bs

Cassie Oyer 8

Cassidi Nuckols 6

Sindra Gerdes 4

Kelsey Vaughn 1

TEAM 20

Runs batted in

Name RBIs

Cassie Oyer 12

Sindra Gerdes 10

Cassidi Nuckols 7

Kelsey Vaughn 6

Emily Adwell 2

Jolee Hastings 2

Dalaney Rogers 1

Kelbie Hayden 1

TEAM 46

Runs scored

Name Rs

Cassie Oyer 9

Sindra Gerdes 8

Jolee Hastings 7

Cassidi Nuckols 6

Kelsey Vaughn 4

Dalaney Rogers 3

Bailey Eyre 1

Carlee Johnson 1

Kelbie Hayden 1

TEAM 54

Earned-run average

Name ERA/IP

Emily Adwell 5.80/31.1

Cassidi Nuckols 9.22/22.0

Kelsey Vaughn 21.0/2.2

TEAM 7.87/56.0

Pitching wins

Name W-L

Cassidi Nuckols 1-1

Emily Adwell 1-4

Kelsey Vaughn 0-2

TEAM 2-7

Strikeouts

Name Ks

Cassdi Nuckols 17

Emily Adwell 10

Kelsey Vaughn 3

TEAM 30