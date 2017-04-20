GCMS softball loses 6-0 to unbeaten Eureka

EUREKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 6-0 to unbeaten Eureka on Monday.

The Hornets (16-0) held the Falcons (7-7) to two hits as Madison Eberle and Hailey Rutledge each went 1-for-3.

Eberle took the loss on the mound for GCMS, allowing six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Eureka 6, GCMS 0

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 2 1

EUR 030 300 x -- 6 8 1

W -- Boschulte, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, BB.

GCMS (7-7) -- Eberle 1-3. Hailey Rutledge 1-3.

Eureka (16-0) -- McKee 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Leman 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI. Gourley 1-2, 2B. Ladendorf 1-3, R. Boschulte 1-3, 2 R. Brittain 1-2. Millett 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R.