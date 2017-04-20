PBL softball loses 7-2 to Salt Fork

PAXTON -- Despite outhitting Salt Fork 6-5, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost Wednesday's game 7-2.

The Panthers finished the game with seven errors as Emily Adwell allowed only two earned runs on five hits and no walks in a complete-game losing effort on the mound for the Panthers.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Cassie Oyer hit a leadoff single to right field for PBL before Leslie Lawson singled and Dalaney Rogers sent Oyer home with a base hit to cut her team's deficit to 3-1.

After Salt Fork scored one run in the fifth and sixth innings each and two in the seventh, the Panthers (2-10) scored another run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Sindra Gerdes, who finished the game hitting 3-for-3, hit a one-out triple to right field before crossing home plate on a Mallory Lithgow groundout.

Salt Fork 7, PBL 2

SF 020 111 2 -- 7 5 0

PBL 000 100 1 -- 2 6 7

W -- Hunter, 7 iP, 6 H, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 7 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

Salt Fork -- Brewer 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Jones 2-4, 2B, 2 R. Hunter 1-4, 2B. Kotcher RBI. Barr 2 R. Richardson RBI. Davis 1-3, 2B, 2 R.

PBL (2-10) -- Sindra Gerdes 3-3, 3B, R. Cassie Oyer 1-4, R. Leslie Lawson 1-3. Dalaney Rogers 1-2, RBI.