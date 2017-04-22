GCMS softball loses 6-0 to Fieldcrest

WENONA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 6-0 Friday to Fieldcrest.

The Falcons (8-8) were held to two hits as Madison Eberle hit 1-for-3 with a double and Mady Schutte also went 1-for-3.

Eberle struck out 13 batters and walked one while allowing six runs -- two earned -- on seven hits.

Fieldcrest 6, GCMS 0

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 2 3

FLD 200 130 x -- 6 7 2

W -- Lorton, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 11 K, BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 13 K, BB.

Fieldcrest -- Jochums 1-3, HR. Goodrich 1-4, 2B, R. Klendworth R. Fortner 1-3, R. Tjaden 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Sons 1-3. Tjadens 1-2, 2B, RBI.

GCMS (8-8) -- Madison Eberle 1-3, 2B. Mady Schutte 1-3.