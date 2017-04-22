GCMS softball loses 6-0 to Fieldcrest

WENONA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 6-0 Friday to Fieldcrest.
The Falcons (8-8) were held to two hits as Madison Eberle hit 1-for-3 with a double and Mady Schutte also went 1-for-3.
Eberle struck out 13 batters and walked one while allowing six runs -- two earned -- on seven hits.
Fieldcrest 6, GCMS 0
GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 2 3
FLD 200 130 x -- 6 7 2
W -- Lorton, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 11 K, BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 13 K, BB.
Fieldcrest -- Jochums 1-3, HR. Goodrich 1-4, 2B, R. Klendworth R. Fortner 1-3, R. Tjaden 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Sons 1-3. Tjadens 1-2, 2B, RBI.
GCMS (8-8) -- Madison Eberle 1-3, 2B. Mady Schutte 1-3.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.