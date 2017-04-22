PBL softball loses 13-3 in five innings to Bismarck-Henning

BISMARCK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 13-3 in five innings Friday to Bismarck-Henning.

Emily Adwell took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowing five runs -- one earned -- on seven hits while striking out three batters through four innings pitched. Cassidi Nuckols allowed eight runs -- none earned -- on four hits and two walks.

The Panthers produced four hits, including two from Cassie Oyer, who doubled and drove in a run.

Sindra Gerdes scored on a base hit to left field by Oyer in the third inning. In the fourth inning, Gerdes sent Dalaney Rogers home wiht an RBI single to right field.

The Panthers then added another run in the fifth inning as Bismarck-Henning scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second and eight in the fourth.

Bismarck-Henning 13, PBL 3

PBL 001 11 -- 3 4 5

BH 410 8x -- 13 11 5

W -- Grace Harris, 3.2 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, ER, 3 K, 0 BB.

PBL (2-12) -- Sindra Gerdes 1-3, RBI, R. Cassie Oyer 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Cassidi Nuckols 1-3. Dalaney Rogers R.

B-H -- Kylee Watkins 1-4, RBI, R. Grace Harris 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Mailin Davis 1-2, 2B, 2 R. Ellie Hawkins 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Annie Nelson 4-4, RBI, 2 R. Casadee Whorrall 2 R. Hunter Edwards 2 RBIs, R. Emma Majonnier 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R.