GCMS softball loses 5-4 to Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 9-8 to Heyworth on Monday after leading 4-1 through six innings.
The Hornets propelled themselves to a victory via a walk-off, three-RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Falcons scored all four of their innings in the fourth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Hailey Rutledge and Megan Moody each singled before Eryca Meinen hit a two-RBI double to center field.
Mady Schutte hit a single to send Meinen home before Makenzi Bielfeldt doubled to right field to send Schutte across home plate.
Madison Eberle took the loss on the mound for GCMS (8-9), striking out 16 batters and walking seven while allowing five runs -- four earned -- on three hits.
Heyworth 5, GCMS 4
GCMS 000 400 0 -- 4 8 1
HEY 010 000 4 -- 5 3 2
L -- Madison Eberle, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 16 K, 7 BB.
GCMS (8-9) -- Dani Eckerty 1-4. Hailey Rutledge 1-4, R. Megan Moody 1-3, R. Eryca Meinen 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Mady Schutte 2-3, RBI, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3, 2B, RBI.
Heyworth -- Cuattro 2-4, R. McKinney R, 2 BB. Simms 1-4, 3B, 3 RBIs. Schiffman R. Williams R, 2 BB.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.