GCMS softball loses 5-4 to Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 9-8 to Heyworth on Monday after leading 4-1 through six innings.

The Hornets propelled themselves to a victory via a walk-off, three-RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Falcons scored all four of their innings in the fourth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Hailey Rutledge and Megan Moody each singled before Eryca Meinen hit a two-RBI double to center field.

Mady Schutte hit a single to send Meinen home before Makenzi Bielfeldt doubled to right field to send Schutte across home plate.

Madison Eberle took the loss on the mound for GCMS (8-9), striking out 16 batters and walking seven while allowing five runs -- four earned -- on three hits.

Heyworth 5, GCMS 4

GCMS 000 400 0 -- 4 8 1

HEY 010 000 4 -- 5 3 2

L -- Madison Eberle, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 16 K, 7 BB.

GCMS (8-9) -- Dani Eckerty 1-4. Hailey Rutledge 1-4, R. Megan Moody 1-3, R. Eryca Meinen 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Mady Schutte 2-3, RBI, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Heyworth -- Cuattro 2-4, R. McKinney R, 2 BB. Simms 1-4, 3B, 3 RBIs. Schiffman R. Williams R, 2 BB.