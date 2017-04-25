PBL softball loses 12-0 to Dwight in five innings

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 12-0 in five innings to Dwight on Tuesday.

Dwight's Abby Edwards held PBL to three hits -- one each from Sindra Gerdes, Cassie Oyer and Cassidi Nuckols -- while striking out 11 batters and walking one.

Cassidi Nuckols took the loss on the mound for PBL (2-13), allowing 12 earned runs -- 11 earned -- on 13 hits while striking out two batters.

Macey Rodosky hit 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Dwight while Edwards also homered.

Dwight 12, PBL 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 3 2

DWI 345 00 -- 12 13 0

W -- Abby Edwards, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 11 K, BB. L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 4 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.

PBL (2-13) -- Sindra Gerdes 1-2. Cassie Oyer 1-2. Nuckols 1-2.

Dwight -- Lynndee Hale 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Sydney Christensen 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Edwards 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Macey Rodosky 3-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Becky Ruder 1-3, 2B, RBI. Kaitlyn Masching 1-3, RBI. Hayley Schlabowski 1-3. Taylor Anderson 2-3, 2B, R. Leah Flynn 2 R.