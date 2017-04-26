GCMS softball loses 14-0 to Olympia

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 14-0 to Stanford Olympia on Wednesday.

Both teams were held scoreless after three innings before Olympia scored a run in the fourth and sixth innings each and three runs in fifth. In the seventh inning, the Spartans added nine more runs to their lead.

Madison Eberle took the loss for GCMS (8-10), allowing 14 runs -- five earned -- on 15 hits and two walks while striking out five batters as the Falcons' defense committed five errors.

The Falcons' bats produced five hits as Hailey Rutledge went 2-for-3 with a double while Eberle also hit 2-for-3 and Eryce Meinen went 1-for-3.

Olympia 14, GCMS 0

OLY 000 131 9 -- 14 15 0

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 5 5

W -- Miller, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 6 K, 0 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 15 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 2 BB.

Olympia -- Willie 2-5, RBI, 2 R. Finchum 1-4, 2 R. Olson 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Peifer 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Wilkins 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Finhum 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Miller 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Beurts 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs.

GCMS (8-10) -- Madison Eberle 2-3. Hailey Rutledge 2-3, 2B. Eryca Meinen 1-3.