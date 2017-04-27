PBL softball wins 14-10 over Armstrong-Potomac

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team ended a six-game losing streak with a 14-10 victory Thursday over Armstrong-Potomac.

“We got the win, and that was important," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said. "We knew we had a chance tonight to do that. This was a good win for us. It was a pretty good game.”

In the first inning, Sindra Gerdes led off with a single to left field and Kelsey Vaughn walked before advancing to third base on a passed ball. Cassidi Nuckols then singled to left field to send Vaughn home and give PBL a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, three walks, a wild pitch and two throwing errors helped lead to Armstrong-Potomac scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

The Panthers (3-13) reclaimed the lead at 5-2 with four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Cassidi Nuckols drew a leadoff walk before Leslie Lawson singled to left field to advance Nuckols to third base. Nuckols crossed home plate on a passed ball for the tying run.

Dalaney Rogers and Emily Adwell each walked before Jolee Hastings singled to left field to send Rogers across home plate for the go-ahead run. Gerdes then doubled to right field to send Adwell and Hastings home.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored eight more runs to extend its lead to 13-2.

Cassie Oyer led off the inning with a walk and Nuckols reached base on an error before Lawson singled to left field to send Oyer across home plate.

After Mallory Lithgow walked, Lawson scored on a failed pickoff attempt by the Trojans and Lithgow crossed home plate on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Hastings.

Rogers scored as Gerdes reached base on an error. Vaughn then singled to left field to send Emily Adwell and Hastings across home plate.

Oyer sent Gerdes home via a sacrifice fly ball to left field before Nuckols reached base on an error on which Vaughn crossed home plate.

In the top of the fifth inning, Armstrong-Potomac needed two runs to avoid the 10-run rule.

Vaughn struck out one batter and forced another batter to hit into a fielder's choice, but the Trojans drew three walks to load the bases with two outs before Madi Gayheart hit a grand-slam home run past the left-field fence.

After Armstrong-Potomac drew two more walks and scored another run via RBI single, two more runs scored on a sequence that included a wild pitch and an error.

“We were one throw away from finishing it in five innings, and then it kind of got away from us," Vaughn said. “They put a few consecutive hits together. We threw it around a little bit, and before you know it, it's a ballgame. It went from 13-2 to 13-9 pretty quickly.”

Kelsey Vaughn was relieved on the mound by Adwell in the fifth inning. Through 4 2/3 innings, she allowed nine earned runs on three hits and 14 walks while striking out five batters en route to being credited with the win.

“It was good to get Kelsey back on the mound," Vaughn said. "She hasn't thrown for a while. I saw some flashes of the old Kelsey. She got a few strikeouts, but struggled with her control a little bit. We've got to keep working.”

“In these next two weeks down the stretch, we're going to need all three pitchers. We've been giving Cassidi (Nuckols) and Emily (Adwell) the brunt of all the work, so it's time to try to get Kelsey back into the rotation a little bit.”

Adwell would finish her relief effort allowing one earned run -- scored in the sixth inning -- on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters in 2 1/3 innings.

“You've got to give Emily credit. She came in and kind of shut them down there in the last 2 ½ innings," Vaughn said. "That was what we needed. She did a nice job.”

The Panthers finished the day producing 10 hits as Sindra Gerdes hit 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Leslie Lawson went 2-for-3 and Jolee Hastings hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

“I thought Sindra led us well from the leadoff spot today. Leslie Lawson hit the ball well. We scored from the top of the order to the bottom of the order. Every single kid in the starting lineup scored a run today, so we had some production from the top to the bottom of the lineup.”

In the fifth inning, Lithgow and Lawson had to leave for the ICE Banquet held at PBL Junior High School that night.

“Those kids said as they left, 'Finish strong,' and we did," Vaughn said.

“Give Carlee Johnson and Bailey Eyre credit. They stepped up. We moved some kids around defensively. Everybody stepped up.”

After Armstrong-Potomac cut its deficit to 13-10 with a run in the top o fthe sixth inning, PBL scored a run of its own in the bottom of the sixth inning as Adwell led off with a walk and advanced to second base on a passed ball before Gerdes singled to left field to send Adwell across home plate.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Dwight at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Dwight pitcher Abby Edwards has verbally committed to Pittsburgh as a junior.

In its last meeting against the Trojans, PBL lost 12-0 despite committing just one error as it was held to three hits.

“I want us to play good defense again tomorrow night. I'd like to see a few more hits," Vaughn said. “We'll see if (Edwards) throws against us tomorrow night. If not, we'll see who they throw out there, but they're a good program, and we'll do the best that we can. We know Dwight's tough. They're a good team.”

The Panthers are scheduled to host two more Sangamon Valley Conference games next week -- Monday against Watseka and Tuesday against Iroquois West.

After hosting Lexington on Wednesday, PBL will travel to Onarga to face Iroquois West the following Thursday before hosting St. Thomas More on Saturday, May 6, and traveling to face Clifton Central on Tuesday, May 9.

“We've got a lot of games the next couple of weeks that we have the potential to win," Vaughn said.

"I know we've only won three games this year, but I still see us with the opportunity to get to 10 wins with the people that are on the schedule the next two weeks. We're going to make that our goal, and we're going to see what happens.”

PBL 14, Armstrong-Potomac 10

AP 002 071 0 -- 10 7 5

PBL 104 801 x -- 14 10 3

W -- Kelsey Vaughn, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 9 ER, 5 K, 14 BB.

Armstrong-Potomac -- Madi Gayheart 1-5, GS HR, 4 RBIs, R. Holly Hambleton 1-2, 2B, 3 R. T. VanOstrand 1-2, 3B, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB. K. Roe 2-5, RBI, R. G. Reynolds 1-3, R, 2 BB. N. Schluter 1-5, RBI. Hay. Hambleton R, 2 BB.

PBL (3-13) -- Sindra Gerdes 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Leslie Lawson 2-3, RBI, R. Kelsey Vaughn 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB. Jolee Hastings 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Mallory Lithgow R. Dalaney Rogers 2 R. Emily Adwell 1-1, 3 R. Cassidi Nuckols 1-3, R, 2 BB.