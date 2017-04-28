GCMS softball loses 4-0 to Tri-Valley

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 4-0 Friday to Tri-Valley.

Madison Eberle struck out 12 batters and walked two while allowing four runs -- two earned -- on seven hits in a losing effort. The Falcons were held to two hits at the plate.

Tri-Valley 4, GCMS 0

TV 021 000 1 -- 4 7 2

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 2 2 0

W -- Mata, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 12 K, 2 BB.

Tri-Valley -- Sottos R. Rudinski 1-4, R. West 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Mata 1-2, 3B, RBI, R. Garrels 1-3. Mckeon 2-4.

GCMS (8-11) -- Eberle 1-3. Eryca Meinen 2 BB. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-2.