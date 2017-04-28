PBL softball loses 9-0 to Dwight

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 9-0 Friday to Dwight.

Abby Edwards pitched a one-hit shutout for Dwight, striking out 15 batters and walking one. Cassie Oyer provided PBL with its only hit.

The Trojans led 2-0 after six innings before scoring seven runs in the seventh inning. Emily Adwell took the loss for the Panthers (3-14), allowing nine runs -- five earned -- on 14 hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Dwight's Hayley Schlabowski hit 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Taylor Anderson also went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Dwight 9, PBL 0

DWI 100 100 7 -- 9 14 0

PBL 000 000 0 -- 0 1 4

W -- Abby Edwards, 7 IP, H, 0 R, 15 K, BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 7 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 5 ER, K, BB.

DWI -- Sydney Christensen 2-5, 2 RBIs. Edwards 2-5, RBI. Macey Rodosky 1-2, 2 R. Becky Ruder 2-4, RBI, R. Kaitlyn Masching 1-3, R. Hayley Schlabowski 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Taylor Anderson 3-4, RBI. Leah Flynn R.

PBL (3-14) -- Cassie Oyer 1-3.