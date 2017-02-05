GCMS senior Eryca Meinen to play softball for Robert Morris University in Springfield

GCMS senior Eryca Meinen (front row, left) signs her letter of intent to play softball for Robert Morris University in Springfield. Also pictured, from left, are Robert Morris assistant coach Stacey Sparks, GCMS assistant coach Greg Brucker, Taylor Rubarts, GCMS head coach, Julie Fancher, Meinen's mother, and GCMS assistant coach Ryan Tompkins. Eryca is the daughter of Lindsay and Julie Fancher of Melvin and Eric Meinen of Rock Falls.

GIBSON CITY -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School senior Eryca Meinen signed her letter of intent to play softball at Robert Morris University in Springfield.

She signed on National Signing Day on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the college. On Monday, GCMS High School held another signing in the school's library, Meinen said, "more for recognition and so family and friends can be here."

Meinen visited the campus last August to meet with the coaches, including Stacey Sparks, who was on hand, and head coach Boyd Nowicki.

Meinen was listed on NCSASports.org, an online athletic recruiting profile, so she had "quite a few colleges in contact," she said.

Meinen was interested in Monmouth College, but chose RMU because "I definitely thought it was a better fit and had more of a family environment."

There were a few perks with RMU that were to the liking of Meinen, who will major in business administration and plan to go on to law school to become a corporate attorney.

"I really liked that I didn't have to live on campus and would be able to live in an apartment with another softball girl," Meinen said. "It was just a smaller school with a family environment, and they really seem to care about your academic and athletic success."

Meinen had 18 RBIs for GCMS's softball team last year.

"I'll definitely miss GCMS," Meinen said. "There are some good people here."