Makenzi Bielfeldt homers twice for GCMS softball in 19-4 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 19-4 Monday over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Makenzi Bielfeldt hit a grand-slam home run and then turned around and hit another three-run homer, totaling seven RBIs. Eryca Meinen had two doubles with six RBIs.

The Falcons (9-11) scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Madison Eberle and Dani Eckerty each walked to lead off the inning before Megan Moody drew a one-out walk to load the bases before Meinen hit a two-bagger to center field to send three runs across home plate.

Jessalyn Davis and Maci Bielfeldt each walked before Mady Schutte drew a bases-loaded walk to send a run home. Makenzi Bielfeldt then hit her grand slam past the center-field fence.

After an Eberle single, Hailey Rutledge grounded into a fielder's choice and Moody drew a hit-by-pitch before Meinen sent Rutledge and Rutledge home with a double to left field.

In the second inning, Maci Bielfeldt and Mady Schutte each reached base on an error before Makenzi Bielfeldt hit her second home run past the center-field fence.

In the fourth inning, GCMS scored six more runs.

Schutte led off with a single before Makenzi Bielfeldt and Eberle each walked to load the bases. Eckerty then hit an RBI single to left field.

Moody hit an RBI single to left field before Meinen drew a bases-loaded walk. Davis sent a run home with a fielder's choice ground base before Moody and Davis each stole home plate.

On the mound, Eberle allowed four runs -- two earned -- on four hits while striking out 11 batters and walking none.

GCMS 19, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4

DCM 022 00 -- 4 4 2

GCMS (10)30 6x -- 19 9 2

W -- Madison Eberle, 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. L -- Lowery, 4 IP, 9 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 4 K, 10 BB.

Dee-Mack -- Schaley 2-3, 2B. Lowery 1-3. Baker 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R.

GCMS (9-11) -- Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-3, 2 HR, 7 RBIs. Eryca Meinen 2-3, 2 2B, 6 RBIs. Mady Schutte 1-1, RBI, 3 R. Eberle 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB. Dani Eckerty 1-3, RBI. Emily Clinton 2 R. Hailey Rutledge R. Megan Moody 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Jessalyn Davis RBI, 2 R. Maci Bielfeldt 2 R.