PBL softball loses 12-11 to Watseka

WATSEKA -- Despite a five-run rally through the final two innings of Monday's game against Watseka, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 12-11.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Jolee Hastings walked before Mallory Lithgow hit an RBI single to right field to send Hastings home to cut PBL's deficit to 10-7.

After Watseka extended its lead to 12-7 with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Panthers (3-15) scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh.

Cassidi Nuckols led off with a single to left field before advancing to second base on a passed ball and crossing home plate on an RBI single by Leslie Lawson.

Emily Adwell then singled to center field to send Lawson across home plate. After Hastings singled to right field, she and Adwell advanced into scoring position via a passed ball before crossing home plate on a Watseka error.

Watseka scored five runs in the second inning and three in the top of the third before PBL scored six runs in the bottom of the third.

Hastings hit a leadoff single before Lithgow doubled to left field and Cassie Oyer hit an RBI double to left field.

Nuckols and Kelsey Vaughn each hit an RBI single before Lawson hit a three-run homer past the center-field fence.

Nuckols was the losing pitcher, allowing eight runs -- three earned -- on nine hits while striking out one batter and walking two. In four innings of relief, Adwell allowed four runs -- two earned -- on six hits while striking out one batter and walking none.

Watseka 12, PBL 11

WAT 053 200 2 -- 12 16 2

PBL 006 001 4 -- 11 12 1

W -- Taylor Hotaling, 7 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 3 ER, K, 2 BB.

Watseka -- Blair Hankey 3-3, R. Magan Harris 2-4, GS HR. Kennedy Bauer 3-4, 3 2B, RBI, 3 R. Summer Cramer 2-5, 2 RBIs, R. Madison Bauer 1-5, 2B, R. Hotaling 1-4, R. Natalie Harris 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Kadyn Stevens 1-4, R. Courtney Thompson 1-4, 2B, RBI, R.

PBL (3-15) -- Leslie Lawson 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Nuckols 3-4, RBI, 2 R. Jolee Hastings 2-3, 2 R. Mallory Lithgow 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Sindra Gerdes R. Cassie Oyer 1-4, RBI, R. Kelsey Vaughn 1-4, RBI, R. Emily Adwell 1-4, RBI, R.