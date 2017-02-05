PBL softball loses 8-7 to Iroquois West

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda oftball team lost 8-7 to Iroquois West on Tuesday.

The Panthers (3-16) ended the first inning tied at 1-1 after Cassidi Nuckols hit an RBI triple.

After Iroquois West scored five runs to take a 6-1 lead in the second inning, PBL cut its deficit to 6-4 with three runs in the third inning.

Jolee Hastings drew a leadoff walk and Mallory Lithgow walked with one out after Sindra Gerdes hit into a fielder's choice.

Gerdes and Lithgow advanced into scoring position before Cassie Oyer hit an RBI single. After Nuckols singled to left field, Kelsey Vaughn hit a two-RBI triple to center field.

The Panthers then tied the game at 6-6 with two runs in the fifth inning.

The Panthers and Raiders each scored a run in the sixth inning as Gerdes was hit by a pitch before crossing home plate via an RBI single by Oyer for the tying run.

Iroquois West then scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning.

Vaughn finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Oyer and Nuckols each went 2-for-4.

Vaughn struck out nine batters and walked five and allowed eight runs -- four earned -- on the mound in a losing effort.

Iroquois West 8, PBL 7

IW 150 001 1 -- 8 8 3

PBL 103 021 0 -- 7 9 2

L -- Kelsey Vaughn, 7 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 5 BB.

Iroquois West -- Tayler Fairley 3-4, 2B, RBI.

PBL (3-16) -- Kelsey Vaughn 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. Cassie Oyer 2-4, 2 RBIs. Cassidi Nuckols 2-4, 3B, RBI. Lelie Lawson 1-3. Dalaney Rogers 1-4.