PBL softball loses 8-7 to Iroquois West

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda oftball team lost 8-7 to Iroquois West on Tuesday.
The Panthers (3-16) ended the first inning tied at 1-1 after Cassidi Nuckols hit an RBI triple.
After Iroquois West scored five runs to take a 6-1 lead in the second inning, PBL cut its deficit to 6-4 with three runs in the third inning.
Jolee Hastings drew a leadoff walk and Mallory Lithgow walked with one out after Sindra Gerdes hit into a fielder's choice.
Gerdes and Lithgow advanced into scoring position before Cassie Oyer hit an RBI single. After Nuckols singled to left field, Kelsey Vaughn hit a two-RBI triple to center field.
The Panthers then tied the game at 6-6 with two runs in the fifth inning.
The Panthers and Raiders each scored a run in the sixth inning as Gerdes was hit by a pitch before crossing home plate via an RBI single by Oyer for the tying run.
Iroquois West then scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning.
Vaughn finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Oyer and Nuckols each went 2-for-4.
Vaughn struck out nine batters and walked five and allowed eight runs -- four earned -- on the mound in a losing effort.
Iroquois West 8, PBL 7
IW 150 001 1 -- 8 8 3
PBL 103 021 0 -- 7 9 2
L -- Kelsey Vaughn, 7 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 5 BB.
Iroquois West -- Tayler Fairley 3-4, 2B, RBI.
PBL (3-16) -- Kelsey Vaughn 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. Cassie Oyer 2-4, 2 RBIs. Cassidi Nuckols 2-4, 3B, RBI. Lelie Lawson 1-3. Dalaney Rogers 1-4.
