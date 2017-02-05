PBL softball stats (as of May 1, 2017)

PBL SOFTBALL SEASON STATS
As of Monday
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Cassidi Nucols .455/55
Cassie Oyer .379/58
Sindra Gerdes .379/58
Jolee Hastings .303/33
Kelsey Vaughn .293/41
Leslie Lawson .270/37
Emily Adwell .156/32
Dalaney Rogers .135/37
Mallory Lithgow .128/47
Kelbie Hayden .100/20
TEAM .273/440
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Cassidi Nuckols .483/58
Emily Adwell .426/47
Jolee Hastings .425/44
Sindra Gerdes .419/62
Cassie Oyer .400/60
Kelsey Vaughn .326/43
Leslie Lawson .289/38
Mallory Lithgow .241/57
Dalaney Rogers .238/42
Carlee Johnson .143/7
Kelbie Hayden .100/20
Bailey Eyre .100/10
TEAM .344/495
Home runs
Name HRs
Cassie Oyer 1
Kelsey Vaughn 1
Leslie Lawson 1
TEAM 3
Triples
Name 3Bs
Cassie Oyer 1
Sindra Gerdes 1
TEAM 2
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cassie Oyer 9
Cassidi Nuckols 6
Sindra Gerdes 5
Leslie Lawson 2
Kelsey Vaughn 1
Mallory Lithgow 1
TEAM 24
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Cassie Oyer 15
Sindra Gerdes 15
Cassidi Nuckols 9
Kelsey Vaughn 9
Leslie Lawson 7
Mallory Lithgow 5
Jolee Hastings 4
Emily Adwell 3
Dalaney Rogers 2
Kelbie Hayden 1
TEAM 70
Runs scored
Name Rs
Cassie Oyer 13
Sindra Gerdes 12
Jolee Hastings 11
Cassidi Nuckols 9
Emily Adwell 9
Kelsey Vaughn 7
Leslie Lawson 7
Mallory Lithgow 7
Dalaney Rogers 6
Bailey Eyre 1
Carlee Johnson 1
Kelbie Hayden 1
TEAM 82
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Emily Adwell 4.65/55.2
Cassidi Nuckols 9.35/36.2
Kelsey Vaughn 16.22/7.1
TEAM 7.23/99.2
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Emily Adwell 1-6
Cassidi Nuckols 1-2
Kelsey Vaughn 1-2
TEAM 3-10
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Cassidi Nuckols 28
Emily Adwell 17
Kelsey Vaughn 8
TEAM 53
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.