GCMS softball rallies to defeat Monticello 6-4 in eight innings in Class 2A regional quarterfinal game

Members of the GCMS softball team celebrate after winning Monday's IHSA Class 2A regional quarterfinal game over Monticello.

MONTICELLO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School softball team was three outs away from its season coming to an end.

Seventh-seeded GCMS trailed No. 6-seed Monticello 3-1 heading into the seventh inning of Monday's IHSA Class 2A Stanford Olympia Regional quarterfinal game.

The Falcons rallied back to tie the game at 3-3 before scoring three runs in the eighth inning to walk away with a 6-4 victory.

“We came in with the mentality that we wanted to get that upset," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "The girls never quit.”

With one out in the top of the seventh inning, Makenzi Bielfeldt was hit by a pitch before Madison Eberle doubled on a line drive to center field to put runners in scoring position.

Jessalyn Davis then sent Bielfeldt across home plate with a sacrifice bunt.

Davis, who also fielded the ground ball on the final out of the game, played Monday's contest with a shoulder injury, for which she will have surgery in June. She dislocated the shoulder earlier in the year.

“She's one of those kids who's just never going to quit, whether she's hurt or not," Rubarts said. "It's really good to have her leadership on the team. She's always battling with some shoulder injuries. She came back and rehabbed and did a really good job for us.”

Megan Moody sent Eberle home for the tying run with an infield single.

In the eighth inning, Maci Bielfeldt drew a one-out walk before Emily Clinton subbed in for her as a pinch runner. With two outs, Lauren Leonard was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base before Abby Spiller subbed in as a pinch runner.

Makenzi Bielfeldt then doubled to center field in the next at-bat to send Clinton and Spiller across home plate.

In the following at-bat, Eberle hit an RBI single.

“We came in (the eighth inning) with that momentum," Rubarts said. “We had nice, solid defense there behind Madison and came out on top. It was good baserunning by all. We put a couple of girls in there to run at the end, and it all came together.”

GCMS (11-12) went into the fourth inning trailing 3-0 before Maci Bielfeldt hit a leadoff single to center field. After Maci Bielfeldt advancing to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Mady Schutte, Makenzi Bielfeldt hit a two-out RBI single.

The Falcons recorded 10 hits at the plate. Eberle hit 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI while Makenzi Bielfeldt went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, GCMS catcher Summer Roesch turned a double play by catching a foul ball and throwing to first base to double off a leadoff walk.

Eberle then recorded a strikeout in the next at-bat to end the inning.

Eberle started her time on the mound with three straight strikeouts en route to finishing the game with 17 strikeouts. She allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and one walk.

“She's doing a great job. She's getting more and more comfortable. For a freshman, she's doing outstanding. Summer (Roesch's) doing a really great job calling back there, too," Rubarts said.

"She and Madi have talked a lot, and they're just kind of calling the game on their own, and it's been really cool to see them working together.”

The Falcons will head to Stanford on Tuesday to face No. 2-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic in the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play for the regional title against either No. 3-seed Olympia or fifth-seeded Tri-Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“Hopefully, we'll beat Central Catholic," Rubarts said. "We're excited to get another upset.”

GCMS 6, Monticello 4

GCMS 000 100 23 -- 6 10 1

MON 012 000 01 -- 4 6 0

W -- Madison Eberle, 8 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 17 K, BB. L -- Taylor, 7.2 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 9 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (11-12) -- Eberle 4-5, 2 2B, RBI, R. Hailey Rutledge 1-5, 2B. Megan Moody 1-3, RBI. Jessalyn Davis, RBI. Emily Clinton R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-3, R. Abby Spiller R, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R.

Monticello -- Hildubrandt 2-4, R. Taylor RBI, R. Hinton 1-3, R. Ruby 3-4, RBI, R. Wichus RBI.