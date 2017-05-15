PBL softball loses 7-0 to Milford in 2A regional quarterfinal

MILFORD -- Kaylee Warren struck out seven in a complete game, two-hit shutout to send Milford into the regional semifinals via a 7-0 win Monday over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the quarterfinals.

Jakki Mowrey went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for the Bearcats (12-14). Sindra Gerdes and Mallory Lithgow had the lone hits for PBL (3-24). Next up for Milford is second-seeded Unity (15-12) in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal.

Milford 7, PBL 0

PBL 000 000 0 -- 0 2 1

MIL 201 013 x -- 7 10 6

W -- Warren, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 K, 0 BB. L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.

PBL (3-24) -- Sindra Gerdes 1-4. Mallory Lithgow 1-3.

Milford -- Mowery 2-4, 3 R. Habing 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Warren 2-4, RBI, R. Bailey 1-3, RBI. Fritch 1-2, 2 RBIs. Bennett 1-3. Lucht 1-3, R. Maya McErven 1-3, RBI, R.