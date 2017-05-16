GCMS softball season ends with 2-0 loss to Bloomington Central Catholic in regional semifinals

STANFORD -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School softball team lost 2-0 Tuesday to Bloomington Central Catholic in the IHSA Class 2A Stanford Olympia Regional semifinals.

"It was a hard-fought game," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "We just couldn't string anything together offensively."

The two teams combined to produce four hits. Hailey Rutlege and Makenzi Bielfeldt each produced a hit for GCMS (11-13).

Madison Eberle allowed two runs -- one earned -- on two hits while striking out six batters and walking two for the Falcons. For Central Catholic, Izzy Vetter struck out 13 batters and walked two while allowing no runs on two hits.

The Saints (27-7) took the lead in the bottom of the third inning as Lauren Gibbens hit a leadoff single before stealing second and advancing to third base on a Lauren Mathewson groundout. Charlie Sartoris then sent Gibbens home with a groundout to GCMS third baseman Mady Schutte.

Central Catholic added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sartoris reached base on an error, Harley Schade hit a single to left field and Kayla Stenger walked to load the bases. With two outs, Vetter reached base on an error, on which Sartoris crossed home plate.

The game ended on a double play in the seventh inning after Hailey Rutledge led off the inning with a single to left field.

In the fifth inning, Schutte was hit by a pitch and Lauren Leonard walked to put runners on first and second base. Makenzi Bielfeldt then singled in the next at-bat to the shortstop Sartoris, but Leonard was forced out at second base.

Dani Eckerty walked with one out in the second inning and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, but two strikeouts ended the inning.

The Falcons finished the game with three runners left on base while the Saints had four runners left on base.

Bloomington Central Catholic 2, GCMS 0

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2

BCC 001 001 x -- 2 2 0

W -- Vetter, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 13 K, 2 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 6 K, 2 BB.

GCMS -- Hailey Rutledge 1-3. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-2. Dani Eckerty BB. Lauren Leonard BB.

Central Catholic (27-7) -- Sartoris RBI, R. Schade 1-3. Stenger BB. Segobiano BB. Gibbens 1-2, R.