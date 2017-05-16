PBL softball 2017 final season stats

PBL SOFTBALL FINAL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Cassie Oyer .376/85
Cassidi Nuckols .365/85
Kelsey Vaughn .364/66
Sindra Gerdes .353/85
Jolee Hastings .241/54
Leslie Lawson .226/62
Mallory Lithgow .139/72
Dalaney Rogers .117/60
Emily Adwell .109/46
Kelbie Hayden .063/32
TEAM .251/674
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Sindra Gerdes .421/95
Cassie Oyer .411/90
Kelsey Vaughn .408/71
Cassidi Nuckols .386/88
Jolee Hastings .359/68
Carlee Johnson .333/9
Emily Adwell .328/61
Leslie Lawson .294/68
Mallory Lithgow .244/86
Dalaney Rogers .197/66
Bailey Eyre .100/10
Kelbie Hayden .091/35
TEAM .326/759
Home runs
Name HRs
Cassidi Nuckols 1
Cassie Oyer 1
Kelsey Vaughn 1
Leslie Lawson 1
TEAM 4
Triples
Name 3Bs
Sindra Gerdes 3
Cassie Oyer 2
Kelsey Vaughn 2
Cassidi Nuckols 1
TEAM 8
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cassie Oyer 11
Cassidi Nuckols 8
Sindra Gerdes 5
Leslie Lawson 3
Mallory Lithgow 1
Kelsey Vaughn 1
TEAM 29
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Cassie Oyer 23
Sindra Gerdes 17
Cassidi Nuckols 17
Kelsey Vaughn 12
Leslie Lawson 11
Mallory Lithgow 7
Jolee Hastings 6
Dalaney Rogers 3
Emily Adwell 3
Kelbie Hayden 1
TEAM 100
Runs scored
Name Rs
Cassie Oyer 21
Sindra Gerdes 20
Kelsey Vaughn 14
Cassidi Nuckols 12
Jolee Hastings 12
Mallory Lithgow 11
Emily Adwell 9
Leslie Lawson 7
Dalaney Rogers 6
Kelbie Hayden 2
Bailey Eyre 1
Carlee Johnson 1
TEAM 116
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Sindra Gerdes 0.00/3
Emily Adwell 4.14/77.2
Cassidi Nuckols 8.34/50.1
Kelsey Vaughn 8.75/24
TEAM 6.14/155
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Cassidi Nuckols 1-4
Kelsey Vaughn 1-4
Emily Adwell 1-8
TEAM 3-16
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Cassidi Nuckols 32
Emliy Adwell 32
Kelsey Vaughn 27
Sindra Gerdes 1
TEAM 92
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.