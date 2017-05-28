PBL softball players named to all-SVC team

PAXTON -- Kelsey Vaughn of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School softball team was named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team.

The Panthers' Cassie Oyer was selected as an honorable mention.

ALL-SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE

First team

Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Madison Bauer, Watseka; Sydney Christensen, Dwight; Abby Edwards, Dwight; McKenna Goldtrap, Clifton Central; LynnDee Hale, Dwight; Magan Harris, Watseka; Taylor Hotaling, Watseka; Megan Lanie, Momence; Matti Lanie, Momence; Kylee Ramon, South Newton; Sydnee Reams, Momence; Macy Rodosky, Dwight; Grace Schroeder, Iroquois West; Kelsey Vaughn, PBL.

Second team

Summer Cramer, Watseka; Jaimie Diedam, South Newton; Tayler Fairley, Iroquois West; Brittany Kelly, Momence; Kaitlyn Masching, Dwight; Jenna Offerman, Clifton Central; Maci Romero, Clifton Central; Becky Ruder, Dwight; Jacey Stiers, Iroquois West.

Honorable mention

Taylor Anderson, Dwight; Jill Beasley, South Newton; Blair Hankey, Watseka; Hailey Morris, Momence; Cassie Oyer, PBL; Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West; Alexis Waller, Clifton Central.