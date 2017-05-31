GCMS girls track and field athlete Delanie Dykes named 2017 Ford County Record Female Athlete of the Spring

Delanie Dykes, a GCMS High School girls track and field athlete, receives the Rostie Cup in recognition for being selected as the Ford County Record's 2017 Female Athlete of the Spring.

GIBSON CITY -- The next season has already bun for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field athlete Delanie Dykes.

One day after the Ford County Record gave her its Female Athlete of the Spring Award, and less than two weeks after claiming a sixth-place medal in the 800-meter run at the IHSA Class 1A state meet, the sophomore Dykes is starting offseason training with her Champaign-based track club, the Vipers.

"She only gets a week off," said Michelle Dykes, Delanie's mother.

Delanie Dykes credited her work with the Vipers in the past offseason for the success she had this spring.

After finishing eighth in the 800-meter run and ninth in the 400-meter dash at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet last March, Dykes qualified for the state meet not only in the 800-meter run, but in the 400-meter dash as well. Dykes also was part of GCMS's state-bound 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

"I trained really hard this year, so it felt good to see it all pay off," Dykes said.

Dykes took the sixth-place medal in the 800-meter run with a 2:20.67 after setting a yearlong goal to finish in the 2:20 mark. She entered the meet ranked 10th, and with her time, was less than a second from earning fourth place.

"That's what I ended up running at state," Dykes said. "I was happy with it."

Dykes was the first GCMS girls track and field athlete to win an IHSA state medal since 2012.

Since 2009, the GCMS Falcons have earned seven medals in the 800-meter run. Former GCMS runner Sydni Meunier, now a senior at University of Notre Dame, won two state championships in the 800-meter run.

The previous year, she could not run toward the end of the year due to a stress fracture in a freshman year in which she finished second second in the Falcon Invite in the 800-meter run and won the 800 race in indoor meets at Mahomet and Bloomington.

"It felt really good to go (to state this year) and do well," Dykes said.

Dykes finished the 400-meter dash at the state preliminaries with a time of 1:02.66.

She was also part of the GCMS 4x400 relay team that, along with Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin and Dennise Matuszewski, finished the state preliminaries with a time of 4:27.15.

Dykes, along with Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin and Leah Martin, formed a GCMS 4x800 relay team that qualified for state with a time of 10:28.12 at the Paxton Sectional.

With Shreya Patel, Leah Martin, Bayleigh Shoemaker and Emily Sommer running in the 4x800 relay, the Falcons finished the state preliminaries with a time of 11:10.04.

"It was fun. There were a lot more girls," Dykes said. "It's just fun for everybody to support each other."

As she goes back to training with the Vipers, Dykes said she hopes her hard work will continue to pay off.

"I'd like to get my times down in all my events and place higher in the 800 and make it to finals in the 400," Dykes said.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Claire Retherford

The GCMS girls track and field athlete qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the discus.

Jacey Goin

The GCMS girls track and field athlete helped the team's 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each qualify for the state meet.

Emily Graves

The PBL girls track and field school-record holder for highest height in the pole vault qualified for her first ever state meet in the event.

Emily Sommer

The GCMS girls track and field athlete helped the team's 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams qualify for the state meet.

Dennise Matuszewski

The GCMS girls track and field athlete helped the team's 4x400 and 4x100 relay teams qualify for the state meet.

Leah Martin

The GCMS girls track and field athlete helped the team's 4x800 relay teams qualify for the state meet.

Bayleigh Shoemaker

The GCMS girls track and field athlete helped the team's 4x100 relay team qualify for the state meet.

Megan Meunier

The GCMS girls track and field athlete helped the team's 4x100 relay team qualify for the state meet.

Madison Eberle

The GCMS softball player had a batting average of .500 with 14 RBIs at the plate. On the mound, she had a 2.57 ERA with 261 strikeouts.

Kelsey Vaughn

The PBL softball player was named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference team with a batting average of .364 and 12 RBIs.

Cassie Oyer

The PBL softball player had 23 RBIs en route to being selected as an honorable mention for the all-Sangamon Valley Conference team.