PBL graduate Mark Prina coaches state-bound East Peoria softball team

EAST PEORIA -- As a Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School student, Mark Prina helped the football and boys basketball teams each reach the state semifinals during the 1995-96 school year.

As an assistant varsity coach for East Peoria High School's softball team under head coach Denee Menzione, Prina reached the next step -- the state championship game.

“We were there, finally," Prina said. "That was pretty cool to be in the championship game. That was pretty special. It was a heck of a season. I wish people could watch them play because these girls could play. It was fun to be a part of.”

The Raiders reached the IHSA Class 3A state-title game with a 4-0 victory in the state semifinal game over Rochester on Friday.

Alyssa Graves pitched a three-hit shutout for East Peoria. According to Prina, she did not allow an earned run throughout the postseason.

In the state-title game on Saturday, Graves yielded two unearned runs in the sixth inning as the Raiders lost 2-0 to Marengo.

East Peoria got runners on second and third with two outs and Ashley Emert -- the team's best hitter, according to Prina -- at the plate. In what Prina counted as a 12-pitch at-bat, Emert grounded out to the shortstop to end the game.

“She hit one out (in foul territory) that would have won the game," Prina said. "If (that groundout was) five feet away either way, we tie the game.”

With the loss, East Peoria ended its season with a record of 31-5.

"The only thing better would have been winning it. It wasn't meant to be, but it was a heck of a season," Prina said. "You hate to go down in the last game when it's right there because I really do believe that, on paper, we were the better team, but the game's not played on paper.”

According to Prina, the team has seven seniors moving on to play college softball. It was Prina's last season at East Peoria as well, as his resignation as a physical education teacher in the district was approved by the school board at its Feb. 21 meeting.

“I'm leaving (East Peoria) on a good note," Prina said. "Those girls will be very special to me forever.”