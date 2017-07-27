GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team held tryouts for the 2017 season on July 24-26.

At the end of tryouts, the Falcons had a 18-player roster, along with some practice-squad players.The overall group consists of five eighth-graders, nine sixth-graders and seven seventh-graders.

"That's pretty exciting. It gives them a chance to improve," GCMS head coach "We had a very competitive group try out. I think we're going to be competitive."

Little takes over for her first year of coaching. The Falcons were coached last year by Taylor Rubarts, who took over the job as GCMS High School head volleyball coach.

"It's something I've always wanted to do," Little said. "I've had these kids since they were in kindergarten, so for me, it's exciting to see how they've grown and changed."

Last year, GCMS was the seventh seed in the IESA Class AA St. Joseph Regional, losing 13-3 to Mahomet-Seymour in the regional quarterfinals.

"We've lost some players from last year," Little said. "We've still got to figure out those positions. I talked to them today about being competitive all the time and working to earn that spot on the field."

The Falcons' season will start with a doubleheader at home against Fisher at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. That will be followed by another twinbill at Tri-Valley at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, and a home game against Monticello at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

GCMS will play 21 games -- including one on Monday, Aug. 28, at Ford County-rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 4:30 p.m. -- before the IESA regionals get set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

"I'm looking forward to the growth that's going to happen. I don't know what other teams have. I haven't seen their players or what their programs look like," Little said. "For our kids, it's just about going in with a good, competitive attitude and seeing how we can compete."