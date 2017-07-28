PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team held tryouts for the 2017 season on July 24-25.

After that, the Panthers started their first of two weeks of preseason practice, which will end with a season-opening round-robin tournament in Paxton against Ridgeview and Schlarman at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

"I'm looking forward to the season," PBL head coach Brad Pickens said. "It's always an exciting time of the year. The beginning of softball season always brings its own level of excitement."

The Panthers enter the 2017 season with a squad of 15 players -- eight eighth-graders and seven seventh-graders.

"It's a nice little balance," Pickens said. "We're looking forward to seeing what all the girls are able to bring to the table and how well we gel as a team."

Last year, PBL went 8-4 and reached the semifinals of the IESA Class AA St. Joseph Regional. Seven starters graduated from PBL JH the following spring.

"The eighth-graders have some big shoes to fill," Pickens said. "We had a very strong team last year. I'm excited to see what the girls are able to do this year, and I'm very confident that they'll be able to step in and fill those shoes to the best of their abilities and have a successful season this year."

Emma Steiner returns to the team and will be PBL's No. 1 pitcher, backed up by Carly Mutchmore.

"We've got a lot of strong, returning players this year," Pickens said.

Addison Oyer will play in the first- and third-base positions -- with some possible playing time at shortstop as well, Pickens said.

"We're looking forward to seeing what Addison Oyer can provide for us this year," Pickens said. "I'm looking for Sydney Murphy to take a step up into the starting rotation and getting more playing time this year. We expect to see Makenna Ecker play in the corners, as well as some catching. Briandra Harding will see some time in the outfield.

"Lorena Arnett is another returning eighth-grader who will see sometime on the infield and circle. Kaelyn Welp will also aid to the defense by contributing both in the outfield and infield."

After its season opener, PBL will travel to Rantoul Eater for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, and to Urbana Middle School for a 4 p.m. twinbill on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

"I look forward to all the games this year," Pickens said. "What I'm really looking forward to is the opportunity to see the girls improve. You can only do so much in practice. In the games, we get a chance to evaluate the girls and know what we need to work on in practice."

The Panthers have 14 game days on their schedule, including non-conference home dates against Champaign Edison and Champaign Franklin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Their Twin County Conference dates are set for Thursday, Aug. 17, against J.L. Nash in Clifton, as well as Thursday, Aug. 24, against Prairie Central in Fairbury and Monday, Aug. 28, at home against Ford County-rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

"We've got a nice schedule. (PBL JH athletic director/assistant softball coach) Kelli Vaughn and the junior high has put together a good schedule for us this year. It's a challenging schedule," Pickens said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what the girls can do. With one week to go in practice, I know the girls are getting anxious and ready to start playing."

The Panthers plan to hold "A" and "B" games for at least a majority of their game dates.

"We'll have 'A' games and 'B' games," Pickens said. "With 15 girls, the roster is going to be a lot more fluid than what it would have been if we had 20-25, like we've had in the past few years.

"There's a lot more flexibility and more fluidity. Some of the girls will see a majority of their time in the 'B' games, and some of the girls will see a majority in the 'A' games, but we're going to have girls who are going to go back and forth and see action in both games as well."