GCMS Middle School softball splits doubleheader with Fisher

Sat, 08/05/2017 - 5:07pm | The Ford County Record
8-5-17 gcms
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Brynn Bound pitches while Kalynn Little stands at the second-base position during Saturday's doubleheader against Fisher.
    8-5-17 gcms 2
    8-5-17 gcms 3
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team split its season-opening doubleheader on Saturday against Fisher.
 
The Falcons lost 12-6 in game one before winning 13-3 in game two.
