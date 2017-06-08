PBL Junior High School softball 'A' team starts season with win over Ridgeview

PBL's Kaelyn Welp runs toward first base during Saturday's game against Ridgeview.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team defeated Ridgeview 13-0 in its season opener on Saturday.

Emma Steiner pitched a five-inning no-hitter for the Panthers on the mound while PBL scored eight runs in the first inning, three in the third and two in the fourth.

Steiner and Addison Oyer each hit 2-for-3. Steiner drove in two runs and scored two more while Oyer had one RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases.

Kaelyn Welp hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Carly Mutchmore (1-for-3) stole four bases, scored four runs and drove in another.

Averi Garrett (1-for-4) had three stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored while Sydney Murphy went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

In the "B" game, Ridgeview scored seven runs in the second inning en route to a 13-12 victory over PBL.

The Mustangs led 7-2 after two innings, 8-6 after three and 12-9 after four before scoring a run in the top of the fifth and yielding three to the Panthers in the bottom of the fifth.

Kate Wilson went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored while Syndey Murphy went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and two runs scored. Losa Suaava hit 1-for-2 with two runs scored while Morgan Uden went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

"A" game

PBL 13, Ridgeview 0

RID 000 00 -- 0 0 3

PBL 803 2x -- 13 9 3

W -- Emma Steiner, 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H.

PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 1-3, 2 R, RBI, 4 SB, BB. Addison Oyer 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 3 SB, BB. Emma Steiner 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB. Sydney Murphy 1-3, R, RBI, HBP. Kaelyn Welp 2-4, R, 2 RBIs. Averi Garrett 1-2 R, RBI, 3 SB, 2 BB. Losa Suaava 0-2, R, BB. Emily Robidoux 0-2, RBI, BB. Morgan Uden 0-2, RBI, BB.

"B" game

Ridgeview 13, PBL 12

RID 071 41 -- 13 1 5

PBL 114 33 -- 12 4 5

PBL pitching and catching -- Mutchmore, Murphy (3), Mutchmore (5); Garrett.

PBL hitting -- Morgan Uden 1-3, RBI, SB. Averi Garrett 0-3, RBI, BB. Losa Suaava 1-2, 2 R, BB. HBP. Kaelyn Welp 0-3, 2 R, BB. Emily Robidoux 0-3, R, BB. Kate Wilson 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, 3 BB. Sydney Murphy 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, SB, BB. Kendyn Enghausen 0-1, 2 R, 2 BB. Mya Olivares 0-1, R, RBI, BB.